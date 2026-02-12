Ruto attacks Gachagua as ‘petty thief’ over relief food

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – President William Ruto on Thursday sustained his attacks on his former deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, calling him a “petty thief” and accusing him of lacking the moral authority to speak about drought, hunger and relief food.

Speaking during the disbursement of start-up capital under the NYOTA (National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement) programme in Mandera County, President Ruto dismissed criticism from leaders he said had a questionable past, clearly pointing to Gachagua.

“I have seen some people trying to lecture us on matters of relief food and drought,” Ruto said. “The person shouting the loudest today is the least qualified to talk about food.”

The President went on to accuse Gachagua of being fired from public service in the past over alleged theft of relief food meant for hungry Kenyans.

“We know your record. You were fired from your job because you were stealing relief food. You are a petty thief,” Ruto said, drawing loud reactions from the crowd.

President Ruto said someone with such a past has no moral authority to lecture the government on the welfare of Kenyans.

“You cannot lecture anyone in this country about helping the poor when you were busy looting food meant for the hungry,” he added. “Please give us a break.”

The President insisted that his administration has a clear plan to deal with drought and food insecurity, especially in vulnerable regions such as Northern Kenya.

“We have a plan, we have a programme, and we are working for the people of Kenya. We do not need lectures from people whose only record is theft and misuse of public resources,” Ruto said.

Gachagua has been increasingly vocal in his criticism of the Ruto administration, particularly on issues of drought response, relief food distribution and development in marginalised areas.

He has accused the government of neglecting the Northern region and called for the ongoing drought to be declared a national disaster.