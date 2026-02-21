Connect with us

Inspector General of Police Kanja Douglas

Kenya

Police deny claim of using live bullets due to tear gas shortage

“This is fake and not true,” police said in a poster on X.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 21 – The National Police Service has warned the public about a fake message that is spreading online on shortage of teargas.

The viral image claims that the police are under financial strain and may use live bullets because they do not have enough tear gas.

“This is fake and not true,” police said in a poster on X.

The National Police Service added the image did not come from them and that the information is false and meant to cause fear and confusion.

Police leaders urged people to rely only on official channels for news and updates.

They also asked the public not to share unverified posts on social media.

