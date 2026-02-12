NACADA calls for United Action to Protect Kenya’s Youth from Substance Use

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has officially launched the 2026 National Substance Use Prevention Week Summit, with a strong call for collective action to safeguard Kenya’s future.

Speaking during the official opening at the Kenya School of Government, NACADA Board Chairperson Bishop Stephen Mairori urged communities, faith leaders, educators, and policymakers to intensify efforts in combating substance abuse, particularly among young people.

This year’s theme, “Empowered Communities, Brighter Futures,” underscores the critical role families, institutions, and grassroots networks play in prevention.

Bishop Mairori highlighted encouraging data from NACADA showing that 42.5% of Kenyans are lifetime abstainers, describing the figure as a testament to resilience and strong community values.

“That is not just a statistic; it is a reflection of conscious choices shaped by family, faith, and personal conviction,” he said.

However, he cautioned that the country cannot ignore the troubling figures showing that 17.5% of adults and 26.6% of university students have used substances.

The disparity, he noted, reveals that young people remain particularly vulnerable.

“Kenya is a young nation. Our most precious demographic is at risk. The availability of drugs, especially near our learning institutions, is a crisis we must confront with unity and urgency,” he stated.

The NACADA chairperson outlined a twofold approach in addressing substance abuse.

First, he emphasized strengthening prevention efforts at the community level. He noted that prevention begins at home and extends to schools, places of worship, and workplaces.

As part of ongoing efforts, NACADA has engaged religious leaders across all denominations and counties to support value-based guidance for young people.

Second, Bishop Mairori stressed the importance of partnerships between government agencies and communities. He said NACADA is implementing targeted policies in schools, workplaces, and neighborhoods to bridge the gap between policy formulation and action.

“Our strategy balances supply reduction with demand reduction, because a safer future requires both dismantling access and strengthening resolve,” he explained.

In a powerful moment during his remarks, Bishop Mairori acknowledged individuals in recovery from substance abuse, calling them “living proof that change is possible.”

He encouraged them to share their stories to inspire others still battling addiction.

“Your journey is a beacon. Your story can ignite hope for someone still in the struggle,” he said.

Concluding his address, the NACADA Board Chairperson emphasized that prevention must be viewed as a long-term national investment rather than an optional initiative.

“Prevention is not an optional line item; it is our most strategic investment in Kenya’s tomorrow,” he said. “By empowering communities today, we secure brighter, healthier futures for generations to come.”

With those remarks, Bishop Dr. Mairori officially declared the 2026 National Substance Use Prevention Week Summit open, calling on all stakeholders to move forward together in protecting Kenya’s youth.