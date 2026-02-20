Mama Ida Odinga reveals personal net worth of Sh500mn during UNEP vetting

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 20 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Ida has disclosed that her personal net worth stands at Sh500 million, clarifying that this does not include the broader Odinga family’s assets.

During her vetting as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) nominee, Mama Ida disclosed the details before the Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations.

“This is an interesting question. There are things that belong to me personally, and there are things that belong to the Odinga family, but my net worth is about Sh500 million.”

Mama Ida appeared before the parliamentary committee following her nomination by President William Ruto on January 23 to serve as Kenya’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNEP.

She also paid tribute to her late husband, Raila Odinga, saying he played a pivotal role in shaping her character and career.

“I thank President Ruto for the trust he has placed in me by nominating me to serve our nation in this important global diplomatic role,” she said.

Mama Ida outlined her priorities if approved by Parliament, promising to tackle environmental challenges and promote sustainable initiatives.

“If approved, I intend to do my level best to help stop the destruction of our planet. I will pursue every specific and set priority,” she added.

If Parliament gives the green light, Ida Odinga will take over from former Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba, who has held the UNEP position since January 2025.

The role is based in Nairobi, which hosts the global headquarters of UNEP, making it one of the most strategic UN postings for Kenya.

As Permanent Representative to UNEP, Ida Odinga would become Kenya’s official voice at the United Nations on environmental matters. Her job would be to represent the country in high-level meetings, assemblies, and international forums where global environmental policies are discussed and shaped.

She would speak on Kenya’s behalf, negotiate positions, and help influence decisions that affect climate change, conservation, pollution control, and sustainable development.

Beyond representation, the role involves constant engagement with other countries, diplomats, and international organisations. She would work to advance Kenya’s interests, build alliances, and ensure the country plays an active role in global environmental diplomacy.

Part of her duty would also be to keep the Kenyan government informed about key developments at UNEP and advise on emerging global environmental issues.