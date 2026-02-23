Kalonzo Calls for Public Inquest into Raila’s Death

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 23 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has called for a public inquest into the circumstances surrounding former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s death, citing remarks made by James Orengo that raised questions about whether the veteran opposition leader died peacefully or was killed.

Speaking at a public rally in Kisii on Monday, Kalonzo recalled his long political partnership with Raila, saying the region had been central to their joint campaigns over the years.

“In 2022 we were here with my brother Raila Odinga, and I have been with him for 15 years helping him politically. I was his running mate for two consecutive elections,” Kalonzo told the crowd.

The Wiper leader said he was troubled by comments allegedly made by Siaya Governor James Orengo in Kakamega suggesting there was a possibility Raila may not have died of natural causes.

“The way James Orengo talked about him in Kakamega and said there’s a possibility Raila Odinga was killed… We are saying we want an open inquest so that we know the truth — whether Raila died peacefully or he was killed,” Kalonzo said.

He asked the Kisii audience to back the demand for a transparent and public investigation onto Raila’s death.

“How many agree that a public inquest should be done, according to Siaya Governor James Orengo?” he posed, drawing reactions from the crowd.

Kalonzo said he was raising the matter in Kisii deliberately because of the region’s historical loyalty to Raila in his five bids for presidency.

“I am saying that here because Kisii was Raila’s political stronghold,” he said.

Last week, Orengo had described the circumstances surrounding the death of opposition leader Raila Odinga as a mystery, vowing that the truth will eventually be uncovered.

Speaking at a press briefing, Orengo said those responsible for Odinga’s death are still silent but expressed confidence that accountability will eventually be achieved.

“I said in the presence of President Daniel Moi that they killed Raila Odinga, and I want to say without fear of contradiction that the death of Raila Odinga, which is still a mystery to all of us, those who bear the responsibility are out there and are silent about it,” Orengo declared.

“I hope that one day we will determine the circumstances that Raila Odinga passed away. That must be an objective that we must achieve. We will unlock the mystery.”

Orengo recalled confronting former President Moi over the death of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, saying he had told the late Head of State that ‘the spirit of Odinga will live on.’

“Today I can say the spirit of Raila Odinga will live on,” he noted.

Odinga died of a heart attack on October 15th 2025, in Devamatha Hospital in India’s Kerala State during a “health visit” to the South Asian nation.

Indian police stated he was walking with his sister, daughter and a personal doctor “when he suddenly collapsed.”