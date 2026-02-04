Connect with us

CHURCH & POLITICS

Ichung’wah, Osoro Travel to US Ahead of National Prayer Breakfast

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro are in the United States ahead of the annual National Prayer Breakfast.

The two leaders are part of a Kenyan delegation attending the high-level faith and leadership forum, which brings together lawmakers, government officials, and religious leaders from across the world.

The National Prayer Breakfast, traditionally held in Washington, D.C., provides a platform for political leaders to reflect on governance, leadership, and national values through prayer and dialogue.

The event was founded in 1953, when President Dwight Eisenhower accepted the invitation to join Members of Congress to break bread together.

“Our annual Breakfast is an opportunity for Members of Congress to pray collectively for our nation, the President of the United States, and other national and international leaders in the spirit of love and reconciliation as Jesus of Nazareth taught 2,000 years ago. Every president, regardless of party or religious persuasion, has joined since. All faiths are welcome,” read statement on the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation website.

