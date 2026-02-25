DP Kindiki: Sh7 Billion for New Nithi Bridge Released, Reconstruction to Commence

NAIROBI,Kenya Feb 25-The reconstruction of Nithi Bridge is set to commence in the next few weeks and its completion will be sped up to avert more deaths along the stretch, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has said.

The DP said the government has already allocated funds for the construction of a new bridge that will be safer for motorists passing through the deadly spot on the main road connecting Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties.

“We needed Sh7 billion for the bridge and we now have the funds. The contractor will be here soon. The public was engaged for their input on Monday and I will be bringing the contractor to start construction soon,” DP said.

The Deputy President spoke on Wednesday when he inspected the ongoing construction of Mikinduri-Kunati-Gatithini Road in Tigania East, Meru County.

Prof. Kindiki said the new bridge will be one of the longest in the region and will be properly designed to enhance safe travelling along the road.

“We will have the longest bridge in this region. It will be 880m and will link Marima and Mitheru sections,” DP added.

Further, the DP said the expansion of Makutano-Embu-Chuka-Meru-Maua Highway is underway, promising to ensure it begins before the end of the year.

“We are going to ensure this road is a dual carriageway and the construction will commence this year,” he said.

He said the government is keen on establishment of the National Infrastructure Fund to support construction of more roads and other infrastructure projects across the country.

The DP said the government has allocated funds for completion of over 6000kms of roads nationally including over 350kms in Meru County.

“We now have adequate funds. We have paid all the contractors 177 billion shilling and they are back to complete the projects.

By the next Christmas, we will have completed all the 6000kms of roads that had stalled for many years. On top of these roads, we have more money for new roads,” he declared.

The DP said the Mikinduri-Kunati-Gatithini Road will be completed on time having stalled for many years.

“We have 10 roads that stalled in Meru County which have been revived and are ongoing. We have funds and they are going to be completed on time,” DP assured.

The DP dismissed political opponents claiming that the government has done nothing in the region saying many development projects are progressing in the area.

“Those saying the Ruto government has done nothing for the people of Meru will be ashamed because there is a lot of work going on.

Those claiming to be friends of Meru people should tell them what they did when they were in power,” he added.

On Miraa export, the DP said the government has finalized plans to capitalize on the reopening of the Kenya-Somalia border to ease transportation of the crop to the neighbouring country.

“We will provide security for the miraa exportation through the Mandera, Liboi and Kiunga border points,” DP revealed.