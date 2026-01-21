Connect with us

KenGen Assures No Injuries in Isolated Incident at Ngong Wind Power Facility

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has assured the public that no injuries occurred during an isolated incident involving one wind turbine at its Ngong Wind Power Facility on Tuesday.

The company confirmed the event happened at approximately 3:00pm Tuesday during scheduled routine maintenance. Importantly, KenGen emphasized that the affected 0.85 MW wind turbine was already offline at the time, ensuring no interruption or risk to the national electricity grid.

“KenGen wishes to confirm that no injuries were sustained, and all personnel on site were safely accounted for following the incident,” the company said in an official statement.

KenGen reiterated its commitment to high health and safety standards across all its operations.

The company further stated that it is working closely with relevant safety and regulatory authorities to investigate the incident, assess any damage, and implement corrective measures to prevent future occurrences.

KenGen assured the public that all other turbines at the Ngong facility remain fully operational, maintaining steady power supply to the national grid.

