Egerton University, Kilimo Trust advance plans for regional regenerative agriculture centre

Once established, the Joint Centre of Excellence is expected to contribute to policy development, strengthen farmer resilience and support sustainable value chains amid increasing climate challenges in East Africa.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Kilimo Trust and Egerton University have inched a step closer to establish a Joint Centre of Excellence in Regenerative Agriculture at the university’s Agro-Science Park.

A ceremonial groundbreaking is expected next month. THe plan was announced following a meeting between Egerton University Vice-Chancellor Isaac Kibwage and Kilimo Trust Kenya Country Team Leader Anthony Mugambi.

The Centre is currently undergoing statutory and institutional approval processes, with the first phase of development estimated to cost about KES 40 million.

Prof. Kibwage said the partnership aligns with national and continental priorities on sustainable food systems and reinforces the university’s role in research-driven agricultural development.

Mugambi said the Centre will provide a regional platform for climate-smart agriculture, carbon credit and bio-economy research, as well as private sector innovation.

He added that it will be accessible to researchers, students and farming communities across the region.

Prof. Paul Kimurto, Director of the Agro-Science Park, said the Centre will operate as a hub for research, innovation and capacity building in climate-smart and regenerative agriculture.

“Planned activities include demonstration farms, farmer and extension training programmes, agribusiness incubation and applied research collaborations,” he said.

The initiative strengthens Egerton University’s mandate in agricultural sciences and positions the Agro-Science Park as a regional centre for regenerative agriculture, agri-value chain development and technology transfer.

The Centre will be developed with support from the IKEA Foundation, which is already partnering with Kilimo Trust and Egerton University to support rice farmers and other value chain actors in Kenya and Uganda to adopt regenerative farming practices.

The research component will be led by Prof. Kimurto and Prof. Ondiek, Chair of the Department of Animal Science, with MSc and PhD students involved in field research and data generation.

