CS Kagwe Gives Maize Hoarders 30-Day Ultimatum as govt targets 4mn bags for Strategic Reserves

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, has issued a 30-day ultimatum to maize hoarders to release their stocks to the market, warning that failure to comply will force the government to permit duty-free maize imports to stabilize flour prices.

Kagwe said the government’s first option is to purchase maize from local farmers to build the National Strategic Food Reserves, with an immediate target of 1.7 million bags and a long-term goal of 4 million bags.

However, only 186,000 bags have been delivered so far, a shortfall attributed to hoarding and speculative behavior amid emerging drought conditions in parts of the country.

“We are buying maize at Sh4,000 per bag, and we have Sh1.7 billion ready for payment. As a country, we must stock our strategic reserves and be ready for emergencies. Our first option is to buy from our farmers; importation will only be a last resort,” he said.

Measures to Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

He pointed out that to minimize post-harvest losses and improve maize quality, the ministry is redeploying over 60 mobile and immobile maize dryers to cooperatives, large-scale farmers, self-help groups, and high-production areas. Dryers previously placed in low-yield regions will be withdrawn and reassigned.

“When we talk about aflatoxin, we are talking about a public health issue. Some dryers were taken to areas with no sufficient maize, which is a misuse of national resources,” he added.

Farmers will also be allowed to dry maize at NCPB facilities at minimal maintenance costs, while millers can lease dryers to reduce rejection of local maize and discourage over reliance on imports.

Fertilizer Program and Last-Mile Distribution

CS Kagwe highlighted the success of the fertilizer subsidy program, which distributed 9.1 million bags of assorted fertilizers in 2025, contributing to a doubling of maize production in key regions, including the North and South Rift, Eastern, and Central Kenya.

To improve last-mile delivery, county governments will register agro-dealers, enabling farmers to access subsidized fertilizers closer to their farms. An instant payment system is being implemented in collaboration with the National Treasury, World Bank, and commercial banks to ensure agro-dealers are paid immediately upon voucher redemption.

“This will reduce transport costs for farmers, resolve last-mile distribution challenges, and ensure fertilizer availability at the village level,” said CS Kagwe.

Rice and Wheat Production

On rice, CS Kagwe noted that Kenya produces only 20% of its rice needs, importing the remainder. He dismissed concerns over regional logistical delays, emphasizing that NCPB has the capacity to handle and mill increased rice volumes locally.

“We are encouraging investors, cooperatives, and farmers to invest more in rice production. NCPB is more than capable of handling increased volumes and milling more rice locally,” he said.

Regarding wheat, which Kenya produces only 10% of domestic requirements, CS Kagwe reiterated that the government prioritizes local produce before any importation, a policy designed to encourage expansion of rice and wheat farming and reduce import dependence.

Nationwide Soil Mapping and System Efficiency

The Ministry, together with county governments, is undertaking a nationwide soil mapping exercise to optimize fertilizer use and maximize productivity.

CS Kagwe also directed the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) to address system inefficiencies slowing grain intake, warning that technical delays will not be tolerated.

“Food security is not optional; it is a national duty. We must have enough food in our stores,” he concluded.