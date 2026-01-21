City Hall Launches Urban Renewal Program with Landmark Pre-Bidders Conference for Estate Redevelopment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Nairobi County Government has taken a major step forward in transforming the city’s housing sector by hosting a high-level pre-bidders conference for the redevelopment of county estates under the ambitious Urban Renewal Program.

Representing Governor Johnson Sakaja, Built Environment and Urban Planning County Executive Patrick Mbogo, welcomed the private sector’s strong interest in the initiative.

“While the National Government advances its affordable housing agenda, the County is accelerating efforts to bring more estates under the Urban Renewal Program through enhanced and streamlined approvals,” Mbogo said.

“Governor Sakaja’s administration is committed to expanding Nairobi’s housing stock as part of its “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” manifesto. I encourage all leaders and developers to engage deeply and seek clarity to make this partnership successful.”

The pre-bidders conference, jointly convened by the Built Environment and Urban Planning sectors, gathered potential developers, investors, and senior county officials to chart a visionary roadmap for addressing Nairobi’s acute housing deficit.

Acting County Secretary and Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Renewal, Godfrey Akumali, emphasized the urgency of the initiative, noting that Nairobi’s population currently stands at approximately 8 million.

“With 60% of Nairobians living in informal settlements and millions more commuting daily, our goal is to create affordable housing opportunities by scaling capacity to 70,000 units, which will comfortably accommodate about 62,000 families,” Akumali stated.

He challenged prospective partners to submit innovative and sustainable designs through highly competitive bids that uphold the dignity and needs of Nairobi residents.

The Urban Renewal Program aims to replace dilapidated estates with modern, high-density affordable living spaces, complete with essential social amenities.

Key stakeholders in attendance included Lydia Mathia, Chief Officer for Business Hustler Opportunities (BHO), Director of the Urban Renewal Program Godfrey Ngugi, and other leaders from the built environment sector.