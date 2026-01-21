Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

City Hall Launches Urban Renewal Program with Landmark Pre-Bidders Conference for Estate Redevelopment

Built Environment and Urban Planning County Executive Patrick Mbogo, welcomed the private sector’s strong interest in the initiative.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 21 – The Nairobi County Government has taken a major step forward in transforming the city’s housing sector by hosting a high-level pre-bidders conference for the redevelopment of county estates under the ambitious Urban Renewal Program.

Representing Governor Johnson Sakaja, Built Environment and Urban Planning County Executive Patrick Mbogo, welcomed the private sector’s strong interest in the initiative.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“While the National Government advances its affordable housing agenda, the County is accelerating efforts to bring more estates under the Urban Renewal Program through enhanced and streamlined approvals,” Mbogo said.

“Governor Sakaja’s administration is committed to expanding Nairobi’s housing stock as part of its “Let’s Make Nairobi Work” manifesto. I encourage all leaders and developers to engage deeply and seek clarity to make this partnership successful.”

The pre-bidders conference, jointly convened by the Built Environment and Urban Planning sectors, gathered potential developers, investors, and senior county officials to chart a visionary roadmap for addressing Nairobi’s acute housing deficit.

Acting County Secretary and Chief Officer for Housing and Urban Renewal, Godfrey Akumali, emphasized the urgency of the initiative, noting that Nairobi’s population currently stands at approximately 8 million.

“With 60% of Nairobians living in informal settlements and millions more commuting daily, our goal is to create affordable housing opportunities by scaling capacity to 70,000 units, which will comfortably accommodate about 62,000 families,” Akumali stated.

He challenged prospective partners to submit innovative and sustainable designs through highly competitive bids that uphold the dignity and needs of Nairobi residents.

The Urban Renewal Program aims to replace dilapidated estates with modern, high-density affordable living spaces, complete with essential social amenities.

Key stakeholders in attendance included Lydia Mathia, Chief Officer for Business Hustler Opportunities (BHO), Director of the Urban Renewal Program Godfrey Ngugi, and other leaders from the built environment sector.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt-World Bank Partnership Boosts ICT Uptake in Kenyan Schools

A World Bank delegation met with Central Region Director of Education, Sabina Aroni, who highlighted the transformative impact of this joint initiative.

55 minutes ago

Kenya

KenGen Assures No Injuries in Isolated Incident at Ngong Wind Power Facility

KenGen reiterated its commitment to high health and safety standards across all its operations.

1 hour ago

Kenya

ODM Factionalism: Moses Kuria Cautions Against Quick Takeovers

Moses Kuria said he spent long hours with Odinga during the last three years of his life, engaging in what he described as intense...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila’s Last Days: Oketch Salah Speaks Out on Loyalty and Support

Salah said he was with Odinga from the time he first fell ill until his final moments on earth,dismissing claims that he is exaggerating...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu Installs First Traffic Lights on Major Roundabouts Along Jomo Kenyatta Highway

The new traffic lights have been mounted on three busy roundabouts, a move aimed at easing congestion, improving road safety, and modernising traffic control...

4 hours ago

County News

Six Charged Over Sh348mn Homa Bay County Fraud, Deny All Allegations

Those charged are former Homa Bay County Assembly clerk Daniel Odhiambo, Faith Odhiambo, Japhet (Patrick) Tonui, Mary Oyuka, Roseline Odhiambo, and Hartland Enterprises Limited.

4 hours ago

CORRIDORS OF JUSTICE

Political activist acquitted in President Ruto threat case

"Today, justice spoke. After a long and exhausting year in court, Nuru Okanga walked free when the Honourable Magistrate ruled that the prosecution failed...

19 hours ago

business

Over 50 applicants seek to become KTDA Group CEO

"So far the process has attracted 50 applicants, of whom five are internal candidates drawn from KTDA’s senior leadership, including serving Managing Directors and...

20 hours ago