NCA registered South C building before City, NEMA clearance: Architects

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 — The Architectural Association of Kenya (AAK) has singled out regulatory and professional lapses in the collapse of a 14-storey building in South C citing flawed project oversight.

AAK noted the National Construction Authority (NCA) issued the project registration before Nairobi City County and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) granted the required approvals.

In a statement issued Wednesday under its Mulika Mjengo initiative, AAK said the building that collapsed on January 2 at the Kiganjo–Muhoho Avenue junction suffered from “persistent non-compliance and failures in the development control process,” and described the tragedy as “an avoidable incident”.

“The incident highlights persistent non-compliance and failures in the development control process. It is unfortunate that such an avoidable incident has occurred,” the association said.

AAK said its preliminary findings point to systemic breakdowns in approvals, professional practice and enforcement, and revealed that the developer secured NCA registration before obtaining development approval from Nairobi City County Government and environmental clearance from NEMA.

The association said authorities approved additional floors “without proof of structural review or inspection of on-going works” and noted “weak documentation of site supervision by the professional team”.

Second body recovered in South C building collapse

AAK also said the project changed consultants midstream, including the structural and civil engineer, and that the developer ignored enforcement notices and stop orders issued by both NCA and Nairobi City County.

In its brief, the association named the consultants on record as architect Gideon Chege Mwangi, engineer Peter Kimani Kireru and quantity surveyor James Kirika Njoroge, and said the architect later indicated that engineer Daniel Odhiambo became involved as the structural engineer during the construction stage.

Developer-led coordination

The association said the architect “decided developer-led coordination, with restricted site access,” and noted that the client also acted as both developer and contractor, a situation it said raises conflicts of interest.

Although teams reported site inspections and meetings, AAK said “no visit reports or minutes were produced,” adding that “possible lapses in supervision and documentation require board investigation”.

AAK said the South C collapse should mark a turning point for reforms in the construction sector and called for the consistent engagement of registered consultants throughout design and construction.

It said the JBCC Agreement and Conditions of Contract for Construction Works 2024 “clarifies roles and duties, to ensure each party executes its mandate diligently”.

The association also called for independent inquiries by BORAQS and the Engineers Board of Kenya, saying it “supports sanctions where negligence is proven”.

One-Stop Shop approvals

AAK renewed its long-standing call for a One-Stop Shop approvals system, saying it should integrate all permitting agencies “to streamline processes across all counties,” and insisted that developers must secure all statutory approvals before works begin.

The association urged authorities to enforce the National Building Code strictly, schedule and standardise routine site inspections, and ensure county governments maintain and publish up-to-date inventories of approved projects.

It also called for “a system of regular compliance reporting where consultants submit periodic updates to regulators,” and said approvals should remain interim and only be finalised at practical completion after authorities verify compliance with approved plans, adequate professional supervision and the National Building Code 2024.

Preliminary assessments show the structure suffered a pancake-type collapse in which floors compacted onto each other, a failure mode that complicates rescue operations and often points to serious structural or construction defects.

AAK said it remains committed to promoting safe, legal and sustainable practices in the built environment and urged all government agencies to act swiftly against illegal developments, while calling on the public to report suspicious construction activity through the Mulika Mjengo platform.

A multi-agency investigation involving the National Police Service, the National Construction Authority, the Engineers Board of Kenya, BORAQS, NEMA and Nairobi City County is ongoing to establish the cause of the collapse and determine individual and institutional accountability.