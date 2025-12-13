Treasury PS mourns Jirongo; urges Motorists to Exercise Caution During Festive Season

Connect with us

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 13 – National Treasury Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has cautioned motorists to exercise caution on Kenyan roads, especially during the busy festive season.

He urged drivers to prioritize safety to protect their lives and those of other road users.

“As we mourn his passing following a tragic road accident, I urge all road users especially during this festive season to exercise caution and observe traffic rules,” Kiptoo concluded.

The December holiday period is often marked by heavy traffic and a rise in road accidents, largely due to speeding, reckless driving, and driving under the influence of alcohol.

PS Kiptoo made the remarks in his condolence message following the death of former Cabinet Minister and Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo following a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

“I have received with deep sadness the news of the passing of former Cabinet Minister and Lugari Member of Parliament, Hon. Cyrus Jirongo. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his entire family, friends, and the people of Lugari during this difficult time,” he wrote.

Jirongo died on Saturday following a road grisly road accident in Karai, Naivasha after his vehicle was involved in ahead on a collision with a Busia bound Climax bus.

According to preliminary police reports, the late politician was driving towards Western Kenya when his vehicle collided head-on with a bus near Karai area in Naivasha this morning.

The impact left his car extensively damaged and Jirongo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several passengers in the bus were also injured and were rushd to nearby hospitals in Naivasha for treatment.

