Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BUDGET

MPs flag fake Finance Bill documents as public participation closes

“We had the evangelicals come and make presentations on matters that are not in the official bill. We continue to see debates that are not based on what is actually in the Finance Bill,” he said, urging the public to verify information using the official “green copy” from the Government Printer.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The National Assembly Finance Committee has flagged misinformation as a major challenge in the ongoing review of the Finance Bill 2026, warning that false claims are shaping public debate on critical tax measures.

Chairperson Kuria Kimani said some stakeholders have relied on unofficial documents, leading to confusion over key provisions such as rental income tax and Mitumba taxation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We had the evangelicals come and make presentations on matters that are not in the official bill. We continue to see debates that are not based on what is actually in the Finance Bill,” he said, urging the public to verify information using the official “green copy” from the Government Printer.

The National Assembly of Kenya was last week forced to take up advertising space on newspaper pages to debunk misleading reports circulating online claiming that the Finance Bill 2026 contains provisions requiring Kenyans to pay annual land rent on freehold land.

In a clarification issued on May 24, through through Committees of the National Assembly of Kenya, the Parliament said the claims being shared on social media were inaccurate and intended to mislead members of the public.

According to the statement, the Finance Bill 2026 contains no clauses related to land ownership, land rent, or conversion of freehold land into leasehold tenure.

Parliament further clarified that the Bill contains no provisions to introduce annual land rent payments for owners of freehold land.

Parliament urged Kenyans to disregard the viral claims and rely on official communication channels for accurate information regarding the Finance Bill 2026 and other legislative matters.

“The National Assembly urges the public to disregard the false information circulating online which is intended to mislead Kenyans,” the statement concluded.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest and debate surrounding the Finance Bill 2026, with Kenyans closely scrutinising proposed fiscal measures and taxation policies ahead of parliamentary consideration.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

DIPLOMACY

US, Kenya in talks as Ebola Patient facility faces legal challenge

NAIROBI, Kenya May 30 – The United States has moved to calm tensions over a controversial Ebola isolation facility in Kenya, signaling ongoing diplomatic...

54 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Praises ODM Unity as Western Leaders Push for Luhya Political Influence Ahead of 2027 polls

Wetang’ula, Wanjala and Pepela urged the Luhya community to unite and consolidate its political strength, noting that the region has the numbers and influence...

15 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya’s inflation rises to 6.7pc in May on food, transport and fuel costs

The increase was driven by higher prices of food, transport and fuel, as captured in the latest Consumer Price Index report.

15 hours ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Omtatah seeks JSC Probe Into Appealate Judges Delayed Ruling reasons in Kenya–US Health Case

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate three Court of Appeal judges over...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Sifuna to revive Senate Probe on school overcrowding crisis

The Nairobi Senator and ODM Secretary General said the proposed motion links the growing crisis to the government’s 100 per cent transition policy, which...

18 hours ago

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC Arrests Kenya Power Staff Over KSh30,000 Bribe

Investigations established that the suspect, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded 30,000 Shillings from the complainant in exchange for...

19 hours ago

Kenya

Ogamba dissolves Utumishi School Board after probe exposes safety failures

"The school did not adhere to the safety requirements as stipulated in the school safety manual and the basic education regulations. In particular, there...

19 hours ago

Top stories

CJ Koome appoints Justice Wanjiru Karanja acting Court of Appeal president ahead of June election

Justice Wanjiru, the court’s most senior judge, will hold the position in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive president by judges...

20 hours ago