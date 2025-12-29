Connect with us

Authorities say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against illicit alcohol and narcotics in Kibra Sub-County/NPS

4 arrested as police seize bales of cannabis in Kibra anti-drug operation

Police in Kibra Sub-County arrest four suspects and seize three bales of suspected cannabis sativa in Makina during intensified anti-narcotics operations.

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 29 — Police in Nairobi’s Kibra Sub-County have arrested four suspects and seized three bales of suspected cannabis sativa during a major operation targeting illicit drugs in the Makina area.

Authorities say the operation is part of ongoing efforts to intensify the fight against illicit alcohol and narcotics in Kibra Sub-County.

A motor vehicle believed to have been used to transport the drugs was also impounded during the raid.

The suspects are currently in custody as investigations continue ahead of their arraignment in court.

“This operation demonstrates our commitment to combating the trafficking and distribution of illegal substances that threaten public safety,” the National Police Service (NPS) said in a statement on Monday.

“We urge members of the public to provide information on suspicious activities through our toll-free numbers. Cooperation is key to keeping communities safe.”

The crackdown comes amid rising concerns over the circulation of narcotics and illicit brews in Nairobi’s informal settlements, where drug-related activities have been linked to increased crime and social disorder.

The NPS confirmed it will continue conducting targeted operations across Kibra Sub-County, emphasizing that public engagement is essential in preventing youth and vulnerable populations from falling victim to the dangers of illicit substances.

