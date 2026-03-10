Connect with us

The bridge is the world's largest-span steel truss suspension bridge built across a mountainous canyon/China Daily

World’s highest bridge in Guizhou drives tourism boom after opening

China’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the world’s highest bridge at 625 meters, is driving a tourism surge in Guizhou province with record visitor numbers and new extreme sports attractions.

GUIYANG, China, Mar 10 — Guizhou province’s Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, the highest in the world, has significantly boosted tourism beyond expectations, deputies to the 14th National People’s Congress said on Friday.

Rising 625 meters above the water level, the bridge stretches 2,890 meters with a main span of 1,420 meters. Its gargantuan size and support for extreme and mountain sports have drawn the interest of numerous tourists since opening to traffic in September.

“The completion and opening of the bridge not only showcases China’s extraordinary development achievements to the world but also adds a new calling card to Guizhou’s tourism,” said Yin Hengbin, NPC deputy and mayor of Anshun, which sits on one side of the structure.

During the Spring Festival holiday in February, the bridge welcomed about 300,000 tourist visits and more than 70,000 vehicle entries and exits, setting records for traffic and passenger volumes since its opening, according to the Guizhou Communications Investment Group.

The bridge has shortened travel time between Anshun and the Qianxinan Bouyei and Miao autonomous prefecture from 2 hours to 2 minutes. It links several scenic spots, including the Huangguoshu Waterfall, Shuangru Mountain, and Sancha River, to form a loop referred to as the “one-hour golden tourism circle”.

In 2025, Anshun received 66 million tourist visits and 17 million overnight stays, increases of 13 and 24 percent year-on-year, respectively, Yin said.

Guiyang: The Sky-High Bridge Capital Redefining China’s Southwest

On the other side of the bridge is Qianxinan. Huang Xingwen, head of the prefecture and an NPC deputy, said they are also employing the bridge as a driving force to link scenic spots, including Maling River Canyon and the Wanfenglin scenic area, as part of its integration of culture, tourism, and sports.

Local residents attest to the tourism boom. Huang Longjiang, who runs a small hotel with 15 rooms in Huajiang township, about a 10-minute drive from Kelizhai – one of the best viewing points on the bridge – said business has improved markedly since the bridge opened.

“All our rooms were fully booked throughout February, and the monthly revenue reached tens of thousands of yuan,” he said.

Zhang Shenglin, an NPC deputy and a manager from GCIG, said the combination of Guizhou’s karst landforms and the bridge creates an impressive visual experience.

The bridge’s structural features have enabled operators to develop a variety of attractions, including sightseeing elevators, glass walkways, cafes inside the cable towers, and bungee jumping, she said.

“All of these are integrated into bridge-tourism development thanks to the unique geographical environment, the special design of the bridge, and the understanding of mountain sports. Such an effect was actually beyond the expectations of ordinary bridge builders, and we are very pleased with it,” she said.

Its materials and construction techniques provide an excellent foundation for research and study, enabling operators to host science excursions for students in basic education.

“Bridge-tourism integration therefore enjoys extremely promising development prospects,” she said.

