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DIPLOMACY

Kenya Wins Bid to Host Green Climate Fund Regional Office for Eastern and Southern Africa

The Nairobi office is expected to enhance access to climate finance, strengthen regional partnerships, and accelerate climate action across Eastern and Southern Africa.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 29 – Kenya has emerged as a regional climate leader following its successful bid to host the Eastern and Southern Africa office of the Green Climate Fund (GCF), with Nairobi set to serve as the hub.

The decision, finalized at the 44th GCF Board meeting in Songdo from 25–28 March 2026, marks the culmination of a rigorous multi-stage process that began with a strategic shift to decentralize the Fund’s operations.

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Under Decision B.41/10, the Board approved the establishment of regional offices to enhance geographical balance and operational efficiency. This was followed by a subsequent decision that set out the criteria for selecting host countries, with support from the UNFCCC.

A global call for proposals attracted interest from 47 developing countries, including 17 from Africa, underscoring the competitiveness of the process.

At its 44th meeting, the Board reviewed detailed assessments and selected Kenya alongside other host countries, cementing Nairobi’s position as a strategic hub for climate finance access and coordination.

In the same decision, the GCF Board also announced other regional hosts: Côte d’Ivoire for West, Central, and North Africa; Panama City for Latin America and the Caribbean; and Jordan for Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East.

The Nairobi office is expected to enhance access to climate finance, strengthen regional partnerships, and accelerate climate action across Eastern and Southern Africa.

Dr. Pacifica Ogola, Director of Climate Change and a representative of the Africa Group of Negotiators on the GCF Board, was present at the meeting, further reinforcing Kenya’s influence in global climate finance decision-making.

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