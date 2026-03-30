Rights Groups Urge Transparency in Kenya Human Rights Reparations Process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30– Civil society coalition Vocal Africa and its partners on Monday urged the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) to ensure transparency, independence, and a victim-centred approach as it undertakes the process of reparations and compensation for victims of human rights violations.

In a joint statement, the groups said the process must be conducted free from external influence and accompanied by clear communication to victims and the public following a recent High Court ruling that placed the responsibility for the exercise squarely on the commission.

The call follows a High Court judgment delivered on Dec. 4, 2025, in Petition E010 of 2025, which determined that KNCHR is the sole constitutionally mandated body responsible for compensation and reparations for victims of human rights violations.

The court also directed the commission, in line with a presidential proclamation, to develop a reparations framework within 60 days.

Vocal Africa said it acknowledged the scale and complexity of the task before KNCHR, noting that the diversity of cases, the number of victims, and the urgency for justice present significant logistical challenges.

“Even within these constraints, KNCHR can and must do better, particularly in ensuring transparency, accountability and a genuinely victim-centred approach,” the coalition said.

The groups warned that growing frustration among victims and their families over the lack of clarity on procedures, timelines, and eligibility criteria could erode public confidence in the process.

“Justice must not only be done; it must be seen to be done,” the statement said, adding that ambiguity risks deepening the pain of victims who have already suffered significant loss.

The coalition called on the commission to safeguard its institutional independence, cautioning against any undue influence from political or administrative quarters, including the State House, saying such perceptions could undermine the credibility of the exercise.

It also urged KNCHR to prioritize claims arising from recent incidents, particularly those linked to the Gen Z-led protests, arguing that affected victims and families remain in urgent need of redress.

Among other recommendations, the groups asked the commission to clearly outline and publicize designated data submission points across the country so victims can easily file claims, and to work closely with community-based organizations and human rights defenders to improve outreach and documentation.

They further called for regular public updates on the progress of the reparations process to strengthen accountability and maintain public trust.

“The victims of human rights violations are not mere statistics,” the coalition said.

“They are individuals whose lives have been disrupted and families whose futures have been altered, and they deserve a transparent, inclusive, and dignified path to justice.”