OPINION: Understanding Will Define Africa’s Nuclear Energy Future

By Justus Wabuyabo and David Omwoyo

Nairobi this week hosted a key international gathering to examine the role of nuclear energy in supporting sustainable development — a timely convening as Africa grapples with one of the most consequential questions of its time. The International Conference on Nuclear Energy (ICoNE 2026) brought together stakeholders from across sectors to address how the continent can shape an informed, credible, and inclusive conversation around nuclear power at a defining moment in its development trajectory.

Meeting these expectations requires long-term planning and a willingness to consider a range of options. No single energy source will suffice on its own. What is needed is a balanced mix capable of delivering stability, affordability, and environmental responsibility.

It is within this context that nuclear energy is increasingly being considered. Its potential to provide consistent, low-carbon power makes it a viable option for countries seeking to strengthen energy security whilst advancing their development goals. For sectors that depend on uninterrupted supply, reliability is not a preference — it is essential.

Nuclear energy is not, however, an ordinary addition to the energy mix. It is a highly specialised field that raises important questions around safety, cost, regulation, and long-term management. These are legitimate concerns that must be addressed through strong institutional frameworks, adherence to international standards, and continuous oversight.

Beyond the technical and regulatory considerations lies another equally important factor: public understanding.

In many cases, perceptions of nuclear energy are shaped by limited information or external narratives that do not fully reflect local realities. This creates a gap between what nuclear energy entails and how it is understood by the public. Even the most technically sound nuclear programmes risk hesitation or opposition if efforts to inform and engage are lacking — a gap Africa cannot afford.

Closing this understanding gap requires deliberate effort. It calls for clear communication, consistent engagement, and access to accurate information. Public confidence is built over time and must be sustained through transparency and accountability.

Kenya offers an instructive example. Renewable energy projects across the country have demonstrated that sustained community engagement is not a formality — it is a foundation. Where developers have invested in structured dialogue, open days, school visits, and public consultations, the results have been telling: communities better informed, trust more firmly established, and support for major energy initiatives more enduring. The lesson is clear — informed public discourse is not optional; it is essential to the success of any significant energy project.

This is where the role of the media becomes particularly significant. The media serves as a critical link between technical institutions and the public, providing the platform through which complex issues are interpreted, discussed, and understood. In doing so, it shapes public discourse and influences how national priorities are perceived.

Reporting on nuclear energy is not without its challenges. The subject demands a level of technical understanding that goes beyond general reporting, requiring journalists to engage with specialised material and present it in a manner that is accurate, balanced, and accessible. Journalists must be equipped with the knowledge and tools necessary to cover complex sectors effectively, with access to credible sources, training opportunities, and direct engagement with subject-matter experts.

Equally, institutions responsible for nuclear energy programmes must remain open in their engagement with the public. Providing timely and accurate information, responding to concerns, and fostering dialogue are all essential to building trust. Communication cannot be treated as a secondary function — it is integral to the success of any long-term programme. The relationship between the media and technical institutions must therefore be viewed as a partnership: when strong, it supports informed discourse; when weak, it creates space for uncertainty and speculation.

The Nairobi conference is not merely a technical forum — it is an opportunity to set the tone for a continent-wide conversation at a pivotal moment. The deliberations taking place this week provide a platform for dialogue on communication and public understanding that could define how Africa approaches nuclear energy for decades to come. That opportunity must not be squandered.

Ultimately, the question is not only whether nuclear energy can contribute to Africa’s development. It is whether there is sufficient understanding to support its rightful place in that future.

Mr Justus Wabuyabo is the Chief Executive Officer of the Nuclear Power and Energy Agency (NuPEA).

Mr David Omwoyo MBS is the Chief Executive Officer of the Media Council of Kenya (MCK)