OPINION: ODM’s Moment of Power, Strategy and the Politics of Leverage

As the ODM National Delegates Convention (NDC) approaches, one thing is becoming unmistakably clear: Oburu Odinga has steadied a potentially volatile political moment.

While opinion is divided, especially on the manner in which he ascended to the helm given the presence of deputy party leaders, he has nonetheless imposed a form of order on what could easily have descended into factional chaos. It would have been far more chaotic had one of the deputy party leaders taken over — not because any of them lacks the capacity to lead, but because it would have triggered the politics of “why him and not me” among the three deputies.

Critics often misunderstand the architecture of party politics — not just within ODM, but across many Kenyan political formations. Deputy party leadership has never been a straightforward succession pipeline. It is, instead, a mechanism of regional balancing — a political instrument designed to hold together a diversity of interests rather than to elevate technocratic or purely political competence. In that context, Oburu’s elevation appears less an anomaly and more a pragmatic intervention to avoid destructive competition at a delicate moment.

The real business of the NDC, however, will not dwell on internal procedural disputes. ODM’s strategic horizon lies far beyond party offices; it is firmly fixed on state power. Beneath the surface unity lies a shared understanding within the party’s rank and file: any engagement with President William Ruto must begin from a position of maximum leverage.

Negotiation in Kenyan politics is not an exercise in modesty — it is an assertion of strength. While it is increasingly evident that ODM is inching toward alignment with Ruto’s re-election calculus, it is equally clear that many within its ranks are eyeing the Deputy President’s position.

But such alignment will not come cheaply. One hopes that dissatisfaction with transactional politics — the routine distribution of positions for their own sake — will give way to a more progressive discourse, one framed around development equity and national economic redistribution. This would signal a shift from the crude politics of cabinet slots to a more structural and policy-driven bargaining framework.

Even within this reframing, however, the office of Deputy President remains central. It is not merely a position — it is a signal of power-sharing and a guarantor of political relevance. This is where the political calculus becomes more complex.

Prof Kithure Kindiki, the current Deputy President, appears to enjoy the President’s backing. Dislodging him would require not just political pressure, but a compelling strategic rationale. Yet Kenyan politics is rarely linear. What appears as consolidation today can just as easily be interpreted as positioning — a “carrot” held in reserve for broader coalition realignment.

Crucially, President Ruto’s path to a second term is far from assured, with or without ODM’s electoral machinery. Even with Kindiki in place, the arithmetic does not point to an easy victory, particularly given the political capital Riggy G retains and is likely to consolidate. The alternative — reconciliation with Rigathi Gachagua — appears practically impossible, given the depth of public acrimony and the extent to which both sides have entrenched their positions.

In that context, ODM’s leverage is not speculative — it is structural. It is indispensable.

The NDC, therefore, is likely to do more than affirm leadership. It will quietly shape the party’s negotiating team and, by extension, its bargaining chips. If the Deputy President’s position is indeed on the table, attention inevitably shifts to the next generation of ODM leadership.

Gladys Wanga stands out as a formidable political actor. As governor and party chair, she embodies grassroots mobilisation, combativeness, and an ability to command political space. Junet Mohamed represents a different but equally potent archetype — charismatic, combative, and deeply embedded in the tactical core of ODM’s political machinery. Both are products of Raila Odinga’s political mentorship and carry the instincts of retail politics that define electoral success in Kenya.

Yet the Deputy Presidency is not merely an extension of political theatre. It demands substantive capacity, particularly in a moment defined by economic fragility. This is where technocratic competence becomes indispensable.

Figures such as Ali Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and John Mbadi, now serving as Cabinet Secretaries, represent more than political actors — they reflect a transition into governance anchored in both political experience and administrative responsibility. Mbadi, in particular, whose trajectory from Minority Leader to the Treasury reflects both trust and expertise, represents the kind of politician refined into a technocrat capable of complementing Ruto’s political agility.

In an economy under strain, the presidency will require a deputy whose competence is grounded in business, finance or economic management — a stabilising, policy-driven figure capable of advancing government priorities with clarity and authority. Among ODM’s current crop, only a few have demonstrated the depth of subject-matter expertise required to anchor the economic side of the political equation.

ODM, therefore, faces a dual imperative: to secure political power while ensuring that such power is underwritten by governance credibility. The party’s recent contribution to government — particularly through technocrats it has seconded — suggests a bench capable of delivering both.

What is at stake is not merely a coalition agreement, but the reconfiguration of Kenya’s political economy.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and by extension the Kenya Kwanza coalition, enters this moment from a position of visible strain. ODM’s decision to extend a hand at a time of national precarity may be read as statesmanship. But statesmanship does not preclude strategy. If anything, this is precisely the moment for ODM to harden its bargaining posture.

In Kenyan politics, one either captures power or negotiates a meaningful share of it.

The NDC may not state this explicitly, but its underlying logic will be unmistakable: this is not the time for accommodation — it is the time for leverage.

UDA and the broader Kenya Kwanza establishment face a turbulent electoral cycle ahead. The opposition is resurgent, with a combative Riggy G openly challenging the President. Meanwhile, Gen Z — energised by initiatives such as the “NIKO KADI” voter drive — is injecting a new, unpredictable dynamic into the political landscape. While their voting patterns remain uncertain, their mobilisation alone is enough to unsettle established political actors.

ODM, therefore, is not positioning itself to rescue a faltering ally — it is positioning itself to negotiate from strength.

When your rival is at their weakest, you neither extend a helping hand nor go for the jugular — you negotiate.

That is where ODM stands today. And in Oburu Odinga, the party may well have a steady hand — one that, despite public scepticism, is backed by experience, intellect and a deeply embedded political infrastructure that is not always visible, but is undeniably influential.