OPINION: Han Zheng’s visit marks a turning point in China–Kenya economic ties

Vice President Han Zheng’s visit to Kenya, alongside stops in South Africa and Seychelles, signals how China is recalibrating its engagement with Africa amid shifting global trade dynamics. Coming just months after Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s annual Africa tour, the visit underscores continuity at the highest levels of Chinese foreign policy—now with a sharper focus on implementation rather than rhetoric.

At the centre of this engagement is the rollout of zero-tariff treatment for African exports to China, an initiative Beijing has been steadily expanding. China has already extended duty-free access to 98 percent of tariff lines for least developed countries with diplomatic ties, a category that includes many African economies. According to China’s Ministry of Commerce, China has remained Africa’s largest trading partner for 15 consecutive years, with bilateral trade surpassing $280 billion in recent cycles.

Han’s visit offers a textbook illustration of China’s Africa policy principles—sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith—operationalised through infrastructure financing, trade facilitation, and increasingly, market access reforms.

The contrast with Western engagement, particularly that of the United States, remains notable in both design and execution. Washington’s African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) has provided duty-free access for a wide range of African exports since 2000 and was recently extended through December 31, 2026.

However, the short-term nature of this extension highlights structural uncertainty. AGOA remains time-bound, subject to periodic political renewal, and contingent on eligibility criteria tied to governance and economic policy benchmarks—factors that can complicate long-term investment and export planning.

By comparison, China’s duty-free treatment—covering up to 98 percent of tariff lines for least developed countries—is granted unilaterally and generally without explicit political conditionalities, reflecting a distinct approach to trade preferences and development cooperation.

Equally significant is the divergence in execution. Where Western initiatives have often faced criticism for slow disbursement and conditionalities, China’s approach—as seen through project launches, trade exhibitions, and cooperation agreements during Han’s visit—prioritises visible, near-term outcomes. The zero-tariff export products exhibition and logistics initiatives in Nairobi exemplify this “implementation-first” diplomacy.

If effectively leveraged, zero-tariff treatment could reshape China–Kenya trade patterns. Empirical trade studies show that tariff reductions can significantly boost export volumes when matched with supply-side readiness. For Kenya, this presents an opportunity to diversify into higher-value agricultural products, processed goods, and niche exports such as horticulture, avocados, and specialty teas—segments where Chinese consumer demand is rising alongside urban incomes.

To translate zero tariffs into sustained gains, both sides must now focus on structural alignment. On China’s part, further facilitation through streamlined trade protocols will be key. For Kenya, the challenge lies in aligning production with market demand. Chinese consumers are highly responsive to branding, packaging, and quality differentiation. Kenyan exporters will need to invest in value addition, standardisation, and marketing strategies tailored to Chinese retail ecosystems, including e-commerce platforms.

The broader strategic value of the zero-tariff initiative lies in its spillover effects. Trade liberalisation can catalyse deeper cooperation in logistics, finance, and industrial development. Logistics innovation—such as dedicated freight corridors and multimodal transport solutions—can reduce export costs, a persistent constraint for African producers. Financial cooperation is another frontier. Expanded use of the Chinese yuan (RMB) in bilateral trade, supported by systems such as the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, could lower transaction costs and mitigate currency risks in an era of dollar volatility.

Ultimately, this initiative may evolve into a broader framework for economic integration. Zero tariffs are a starting point. Han’s visit represents a measurable shift toward market access as the next phase of engagement, complementing the infrastructure-led model that has defined the past two decades.

For Kenya, zero tariffs provide access—but competitiveness will determine outcomes. For China, the initiative reinforces its positioning as a partner willing to open its market, even as global trade becomes more fragmented. In a world increasingly shaped by protectionism and geopolitical rivalry, that alone is a noteworthy development.