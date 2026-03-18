Kericho man charged with murdering 100-year-old mother in inheritance dispute

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 18 — A man in Kericho County has been charged with murdering his 100-year-old mother by allegedly ramming her with a motor vehicle.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said on Wednesday that Julius Cheruiyot Bett is accused of killing Grace Chelangat on March 7 in Kiptere Location, Sigowet Sub-County.

According to the prosecution, led by David Fedha, the killing was linked to a dispute over inheritance of family property.

“It is alleged that the accused rammed and killed his mother with a motor vehicle,” the ODPP said.

“The accused had been pestering for inheritance of the property, which led to the killing.”

Bett pleaded not guilty before Justice Joseph Sergon. Bail was denied following opposition from the prosecution.

The case is scheduled for mention on May 12 for pre-trial proceedings.

Bett faces charges under Sections 203 and 204 of the Penal Code, which relate to murder.