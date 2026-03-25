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The latest incident occurred when several large metal scaffolding poles reportedly fell from the high-rise development site into private compounds, prompting residents to question safety standards at the construction site and oversight by authorities/Courtesy

NATIONAL NEWS

Falling scaffolding from Westlands high-rise site raises safety fears among Brookside residents

Residents said the incident has heightened fears about their safety, coming just a week after a 22-storey building under construction nearby partially collapsed, killing one worker and trapping others beneath the debris

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25— Residents of Brookside in Nairobi’s Westlands area have raised safety concerns after metal scaffolding poles from a 24-floor high-rise construction site fell into neighboring residential compounds

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Residents said the incident has heightened fears about their safety, coming just a week after a 22-storey building under construction nearby partially collapsed, killing one worker and trapping others beneath the debris.

The latest incident occurred when several large metal scaffolding poles reportedly fell from the high-rise development site into private compounds, prompting residents to question safety standards at the construction site and oversight by authorities.

“This incident was extremely traumatic and could have resulted in severe injury or loss of life,” said Margaret Majala, a resident living near the site.

 “Children, pets, and residents are frequently present in these outdoor spaces, and vehicles are often parked nearby. The potential consequences could have been catastrophic.”

Majala said residents had now experienced two “very dangerous close calls” linked to the construction activity and urged authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and enforce stricter safety measures.

The high-rise development, which residents say rises far above the four-storey height limit permitted in the area, has also sparked wider concerns about zoning compliance, environmental protection, and the strain on local infrastructure.

Construction of the building began on January 14, 2025, and the developer has already advertised the apartments as off-plan units, with completion expected in December 2027.

Residents say the project could increase population density in a neighborhood with narrow roads and infrastructure that they argue is already under pressure.

“This isn’t just about the high-rise development anymore; it’s about our safety and our lives,” said Nick Vilelle, another resident.

“When metal poles are falling like missiles into people’s homes, someone has to be held responsible.”

Last year, residents said heavy rains contributed to the collapse of a perimeter wall linked to the construction site, damaging nearby infrastructure and adding to concerns about the project’s safety and environmental impact, including potential effects on the nearby Kabagare River.

Residents say they previously raised objections with Nairobi City County and the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), but approvals for the development were granted despite their concerns.

Parents in the neighborhood say they have stopped their children from playing outdoors because they fear falling debris from the site.

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