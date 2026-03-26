Kenya’s Healthcare Gets Major Boost as Apollo Hospitals Enters Eldoret with Sh26bn Facility

NAIROBI, Kenya mar 26 – Kenya is set for a major boost in healthcare delivery following a landmark partnership between Balmer Healthcare Limited and India-based Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd to establish a Sh26 million state-of-the-art tertiary hospital in Eldoret.

The project is expected to transform access to advanced medical services for millions of patients across Kenya and the wider East African region.

The agreement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a significant step toward strengthening specialized healthcare locally.

Once complete, the facility will offer comprehensive treatment across more than 20 medical specialties, serving over 50 million people.

It is also expected to significantly reduce the number of Kenyans seeking treatment abroad—particularly in India—by bringing world-class care closer to home.

Balmer Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Koima Langat described the project as a transformative investment in Kenya’s health sector, noting that it will enable patients to access the same quality of care locally as they would overseas.

Under the partnership, Balmer Healthcare will oversee construction of the hospital, while Apollo Hospitals will manage operations and deploy experienced medical specialists to run the facility.

The initiative is backed by financing from an Indian bank, signaling growing international confidence in Kenya’s healthcare sector and broader investment landscape.

The project was highlighted during the Kenya International Investment Conference held in Nairobi and hosted by President William Ruto.

The forum brought together government officials, investors, and development partners to explore opportunities in key sectors including healthcare, trade, and technology.

Speaking at the event, President Ruto underscored Kenya’s attractiveness as an investment destination, citing its strategic location, skilled workforce, and commitment to economic transformation.

Apollo Hospitals, one of Asia’s largest integrated healthcare providers, operates more than 75 hospitals in India and has treated over 150 million patients from more than 140 countries.

The group is globally recognized for its expertise in advanced medical procedures, telemedicine, and healthcare capacity building.

Apollo’s President for Group Oncology and International, Dinesh Madhavan, said the partnership aligns with the company’s mission to expand access to high-quality healthcare globally.

“With our entry into Kenya, we aim to bring our expertise and personalized care closer to patients here,” he said.

The Eldoret project will be implemented in four phases, including technical planning, project management, commissioning, and operational rollout under Apollo’s brand.

Industry observers say the new facility could position Kenya as a regional healthcare hub, ease pressure on existing hospitals, and reduce the financial burden associated with overseas medical travel.

Once operational, the hospital is expected to play a key role in enhancing specialized care, building local medical capacity, and supporting the long-term growth of Kenya’s healthcare ecosystem.