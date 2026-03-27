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Nderitu Gachagua Family Petitions Ruto Over Alleged Disinheritance, Forged Will and Estate Dispute

At the centre of the dispute is a purported will the family argues is invalid, noting that the document bears the inscription “Draft Last Will and Testament.”

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NAIROBI, Kenya, March 27 – The family of the late Nyeri Governor James Nderitu Gachagua has petitioned President William Ruto, seeking an independent investigation into what they describe as a scheme to disinherit them from his estate.

In a letter addressed to the President through the Attorney General, the family alleges that a close relative interfered with the succession process through intimidation, manipulation and fraudulent dealings, resulting in irregular transfer of assets and financial loss to the rightful beneficiaries.

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“The avaricious conduct and persistent interference by a close relative… has caused untold distress and material loss to us, the rightful dependents of the deceased,” the family states in the letter dated March 23, 2026.

At the centre of the dispute is a purported will the family argues is invalid, noting that the document bears the inscription “Draft Last Will and Testament.”

“A ‘draft’ document cannot by any stretch of reason or law, constitute the final will and testament of the deceased,” the letter reads.

The family further questions the circumstances under which the will was allegedly executed, stating that at the time, the late Gachagua was critically ill and bedridden with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

“He was unable to see, let alone write or comprehend any legal document,” the letter states, adding that the document is “diametrically inconsistent with medical reality, witness account, and the physical condition” of the deceased.

They accuse the unnamed relative of leveraging political influence to defraud the estate, misappropriate funds meant for the family’s welfare and deny them access to properties forming part of their inheritance.

As part of their appeal, the family is seeking “an independent and impartial investigation into the forgery of a Will, irregular interference, fraudulent dealings and unlawful intermeddling” in the estate.

They are also calling for the return of assets they claim were irregularly transferred, including Olive Gardens and Vipingo Beach Resort, and protection from further intimidation and coercion.

The letter is signed by members of the immediate family including Margaret Nyokabi Nderitu, Susan Kirigo Nderitu, Mercy Wanjira Nderitu Early, Jason Kariuki Nderitu and Ken Gachagua Nderitu.

The development comes days after President Ruto called out his former Deputy Rigathi Gachagua, a brother to the late Nderitu Gachagua, accusing him of disinheriting his sibling.
Nderitu Gachagua, the first Governor of Nyeri County, died from pancreatic cancer on February 24, 2017.

He passed away while undergoing treatment at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London.

Similar allegations of disinheritance were raised during Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment proceedings, but he also dismissed them.

The family says it remains hopeful that the government will intervene to ensure justice, restore their dignity and bring closure to the long-running dispute.

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