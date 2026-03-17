17-yr-old Murang’a Girl Begins 168-Hour Tree-Hugging Protest to Advocate for Gen Z Rights

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30— A 17-year-old girl from Murang’a County has begun a 168-hour tree-hugging endurance challenge outside the Kiambu County governor’s office, saying the symbolic act is meant to draw attention to the rights and voices of Kenya’s Generation Z.

Cynthia Njeri Mburu, from Kahumbuini village in Murang’a, started the week-long initiative in Kiambu Town by embracing an indigenous mukuyu (fig) tree, which she says represents the preservation of Indigenous heritage and environmental stewardship.

Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi said he had met the teenager and pledged county support for her campaign.

“Met Cynthia Njeri Mburu, a 17-year-old from Kahumbuini village in Murang’a County, who has embarked on a mission of hugging an indigenous mukuyu tree,” Wamatangi said in a statement.

“She began the initiative outside the Kiambu County Governor’s office in Kiambu Town for 168 hours. Cynthia says she is advocating for Gen Z rights, explaining that her choice to hug the tree is symbolic, adding that her action represents the preservation and respect of Indigenous heritage.”

Wamatangi said the county government had arranged round-the-clock medical monitoring to ensure the teenager’s safety during the challenge.

“I pledged to support her cause, and among the support the county government of Kiambu is offering is 24-hour medical surveillance,” he added.

Tree-hugging endurance challenges have recently gained traction in Kenya, often combining environmental awareness campaigns with social advocacy.

Earlier this month, Kenyan environmental enthusiast Truphena Muthoni announced plans to attempt another record by hugging 1,172 trees within an hour in Brazil, after previously gaining attention for a multi-day tree-hugging endurance feat aimed at promoting forest conservation.

In January, 14-year-old Stephen Gachanja completed a 50-hour tree-hugging challenge at Nairobi’s Jevanjee Gardens to raise funds for his brother’s ear surgery.

Nairobi’s Chief Officer for Communication and Citizen Engagement, Geoffrey Mosiria, who supported the initiative, said the event sought to mobilise public donations while encouraging environmental responsibility.

“He is raising funds to support his brother’s ear surgery, which costs Sh3.5 million. This challenge is also a call to the people of Kenya to plant more trees and nurture them, to keep our environment clean and sustainable,” Mosiria said at the time.