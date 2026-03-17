Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Limuru as Police Seize Cannabis Haul

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 17 – A suspected drug trafficker has been arrested following a sting operation by detectives along the Mai Mahiu–Nairobi Road in Limuru Sub-County.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Transnational Organized Crime Unit and the Anti-Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with police from Mutarakwa Police Post, led to the recovery of a significant quantity of suspected cannabis sativa.

According to the DCI, the officers acted on credible intelligence to intercept a dark blue car, at Mutarakwa Trading Centre. The vehicle was suspected to be transporting narcotics.

The driver, identified as Brian Thomas Wachika, was arrested on the spot. A search of the vehicle uncovered four-and-a-half sacks containing green plant material believed to be cannabis. The street value of the recovered drugs has yet to be established.

However, a second occupant of the vehicle managed to escape during the operation, with police launching a manhunt to track him down.

The suspect, along with the seized exhibits, has been transferred to DCI headquarters for processing and documentation. He is expected to be arraigned in court.

The DCI has reiterated its commitment to cracking down on organized criminal networks and drug trafficking syndicates across the country.