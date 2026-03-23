Kenya steps up push for clean water access as women bear burden of shortages

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 23 — Kenya marked this year’s World Water Day with renewed calls to address gender inequalities in access to water, as officials highlighted the disproportionate burden borne by women and girls.

Cabinet Secretary for Water and Sanitation Eric Mugaa on Sunday led national celebrations at Mwerongundu Primary School in Igembe North Constituency, Meru County.

Mugaa said the government is scaling up efforts to expand access to clean water, sanitation and irrigation services.

Observed annually on March 22, World Water Day highlights the importance of freshwater and the urgent need to address the global water crisis.

This year’s theme, “Water and Gender,” carries the slogan “Where water flows, equality grows,” underscoring the link between safe water access and gender equality.

Mugaa said the government is implementing programmes to expand clean water access, modernise irrigation schemes, increase water storage capacity and pursue universal coverage to support inclusive economic growth.

He noted that inadequate access to water and sanitation continues to disproportionately affect women and girls, who often spend hours collecting water—time that could otherwise go to education, employment, health or personal safety.

“Centering women and girls in leadership and decision-making makes water management more sustainable, resilient and equitable,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that the approach supports progress toward Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and gender equality.

Water crisis

The event was attended by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary Julius Korir, Irrigation Principal Secretary Ephantus Kimotho, Water Secretary Samuel Alima and government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura, alongside local leaders.

Kenya’s observance comes as a new report released ahead of World Water Day by UNESCO on behalf of UN-Water warns that women and girls continue to bear the brunt of the global water crisis.

According to the latest United Nations World Water Development Report, women are responsible for collecting water in more than 70 percent of rural households without direct access.

Globally, women and girls spend an estimated 250 million hours each day fetching water, often at the expense of education, income and safety.

“Ensuring women’s participation in water management and governance is a key driver for progress and sustainable development,” said Khaled El-Enany, Director-General of UNESCO.

“When women have equal access, everyone benefits.”

The report also highlights broader impacts of unequal water access, including missed educational opportunities, poor sanitation and increased exposure to health risks and gender-based violence.

An estimated 10 million adolescent girls in 41 countries missed school, work or social activities between 2016 and 2022 due to inadequate sanitation and menstrual hygiene facilities.

Alvaro Lario, President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development and chair of UN-Water, said governments and institutions must recognise women and girls as central to water solutions.

“It is time to fully recognise the role of women and girls in water solutions—as users, leaders and professionals,” Lario said.

“Men and women must manage water side by side as a common good that benefits society.”