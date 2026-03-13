Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Kenya has recorded a notable decline in reported criminal cases over the past two years, the country’s police chief said Friday, citing new data he described as evidence of progress in ongoing policing reforms.

Douglas Kanja, the Inspector General of the National Police Service, said the latest figures show a 5.1 per cent drop in reported criminal cases compared with 2024 and an 8.4 per cent decline compared with 2023, signaling what he called an encouraging trend in national security and law enforcement performance.

Kanja disclosed the figures while opening the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership Academy in Nairobi, where senior police leaders from across the country gathered to review operational performance and discuss strategies to strengthen policing.

The meeting brought together sub-regional and county commanders from the Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, alongside directors of operations and officers in charge of specialized police units.

While welcoming the decline in crime, Kanja said the data should serve as motivation for commanders to intensify efforts to sustain the gains and address remaining security challenges.

“The task of transforming the National Police Service and maintaining an upward trajectory calls for all hands on deck,” he said, urging commanders to remain vigilant and responsive to emerging crime trends.

“Each of us must coordinate our efforts, support one another, and work with unity of purpose to accomplish this mission.”

The Inspector General said improving professionalism and strengthening community trust remain central to efforts aimed at further reducing crime across the country.

He noted that effective policing depends heavily on cooperation between law enforcement and the public, emphasizing that trust encourages communities to share information that helps police prevent and solve crimes.

“By reducing corruption in the service, we increase the level of trust from the community. You understand the importance of being trusted by the community because by so doing you are able to effectively police as you get information from the community,” Kanja said.

Kanja also highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving police operations, including enhanced training for officers, recruitment of new personnel, and the acquisition of additional equipment and vehicles to support policing activities.

The Inspector General said the National Police Service is implementing a broader transformation agenda designed to strengthen institutional capacity, improve operational preparedness, and enhance oversight and accountability.

He urged commanders attending the conference to use the forum to review performance critically, identify gaps, and develop practical solutions to further improve policing outcomes.

Senior police leaders attending the conference included Mohamed Amin, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service Patrick Tito, Chief of Staff of the Administration Police Service James Kamau, and Director of Corporate Communication Muchiri Nyaga.

Kanja reiterated that the National Police Service remains committed to strengthening professional, accountable, and community-centered policing as part of efforts to safeguard public safety and maintain the confidence of Kenyans.