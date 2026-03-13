Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Two men in the vehicle — Charles Otibong’or Muruga, 30, and Joel Dienya Swart, 29 — were arrested during the operation/DCI

County News

Police seize Sh5.4mn cannabis haul in Machakos dawn raid

DCI detectives have seized 180kg of suspected cannabis worth Sh5.4 million in Machakos County and arrested two suspects following a dawn anti-narcotics raid.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Authorities have seized approximately 180 kilograms of suspected cannabis and arrested two suspects following a dawn raid by the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Machakos County.

The operation, conducted at around 2am in Ng’alalya area of Joska, Mavoko Sub-County, followed actionable intelligence on a suspected narcotics trafficking ring, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Detectives intercepted a flagged motor vehicle and discovered three green gunny bags and eleven yellow-taped bales containing a greenish dry plant material suspected to be cannabis.

Two men in the vehicle — Charles Otibong’or Muruga, 30, and Joel Dienya Swart, 29 — were arrested during the operation.

However, the driver, identified only as Newton, managed to escape and is currently being pursued by investigators.

Preliminary estimates indicate the seized consignment is worth approximately Sh5.4 million.

Authorities said the suspected narcotics were transported to the DCI headquarters for official weighing and forensic analysis.

The two suspects are being held at Muthaiga Police Station pending arraignment, while the vehicle used to transport the drugs has been detained at Joska Police Station and is expected to be transferred to DCI facilities for further investigations.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug trafficking across the country.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and protecting communities from the devastating impact of illicit drugs,” the agency said.

Authorities also urged members of the public to continue sharing information that could help law enforcement dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Investigations are ongoing to track down additional suspects and dismantle the wider criminal network believed to be behind the operation.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

IG Kanja Calls for Stronger Police Accountability and Service at County Commanders’ Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Thursday officially opened the County Commanders’ Conference at the National Police Leadership...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kanja reports 8.4pc decline in crime since 2023 citing official data

Police IG Douglas Kanja says reported criminal cases have dropped by 5.1 per cent compared to 2024 and 8.4 per cent since 2023, citing...

4 hours ago

Top stories

DCI Seizes 180kg of Suspected Narcotics, Arrests Two in Machakos County

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 12 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations have arrested two suspects and seized 180 kilograms of suspected narcotic drugs...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UK Border Force, DCI strengthen partnership against narcotics trafficking

A UK Border Force delegation visited the DCI headquarters in Nairobi to strengthen cooperation against narcotics trafficking, handing over a mobile drug testing laboratory...

2 days ago

County News

Man freed after 15 years in jail for killing his brother arrested for violent robberies

Detectives have arrested ex-convict Jason Kobia Mucoka in Meru over a string of violent robberies in Igembe. Police recovered a submachine gun and ammunition...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

2 men to face murder charges after stepfather dies from assault injuries

Two men in Nairobi are set to face murder charges after their stepfather, Nicholas Kamau Kagecho, died from injuries sustained during a violent family...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police intercept 181kg of cannabis in high-speed chase, suspect flees

Police intercepted 181kg of suspected narcotics during a high-speed chase along the Webuye–Kitale Highway. Suspect remains at large as investigations continue.

4 days ago

Top stories

NPS, IPOA Hold Biannual Engagement Meeting to Strengthen Oversight

“The engagement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance mutual understanding and support the effective delivery of each organization’s mandate,” NPS said.

March 3, 2026