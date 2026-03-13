Police seize Sh5.4mn cannabis haul in Machakos dawn raid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 — Authorities have seized approximately 180 kilograms of suspected cannabis and arrested two suspects following a dawn raid by the Anti-Narcotics Unit in Machakos County.

The operation, conducted at around 2am in Ng’alalya area of Joska, Mavoko Sub-County, followed actionable intelligence on a suspected narcotics trafficking ring, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

Detectives intercepted a flagged motor vehicle and discovered three green gunny bags and eleven yellow-taped bales containing a greenish dry plant material suspected to be cannabis.

Two men in the vehicle — Charles Otibong’or Muruga, 30, and Joel Dienya Swart, 29 — were arrested during the operation.

However, the driver, identified only as Newton, managed to escape and is currently being pursued by investigators.

Preliminary estimates indicate the seized consignment is worth approximately Sh5.4 million.

Authorities said the suspected narcotics were transported to the DCI headquarters for official weighing and forensic analysis.

The two suspects are being held at Muthaiga Police Station pending arraignment, while the vehicle used to transport the drugs has been detained at Joska Police Station and is expected to be transferred to DCI facilities for further investigations.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations reaffirmed its commitment to tackling drug trafficking across the country.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations reiterates its unwavering commitment to combating narcotics trafficking and protecting communities from the devastating impact of illicit drugs,” the agency said.

Authorities also urged members of the public to continue sharing information that could help law enforcement dismantle drug trafficking networks.

Investigations are ongoing to track down additional suspects and dismantle the wider criminal network believed to be behind the operation.