OPINION: China’s expanding openness: Driving a more inclusive and balanced global economic order

China’s transformation over the past four decades is often framed through the lens of rapid growth, industrial strength, and technological advancement. Yet beneath these visible shifts lies a deeper force steadily reshaping the global economic order: openness. Not merely as a policy slogan, but as a sustained and evolving strategy that continues to redefine how China engages with the world—and how the world increasingly engages with China.

At its core, China’s openness is pragmatic and forward-looking. It began with reforms that recognised the limits of isolation and embraced global trade, foreign investment, and knowledge exchange. Over time, this evolved into a dynamic two-way process. China did not simply integrate into the global economy; it became an active participant in shaping its direction and momentum.

One of the most significant outcomes of this transformation is the gradual rebalancing of global economic power. For decades, the international system was largely defined by Western markets and institutions. China’s openness has introduced a broader and more inclusive centre of economic activity. As a hub for manufacturing, innovation, and increasingly consumption, China has diversified global economic engagement. Many countries now find expanded opportunities through trade and investment ties with China, creating a more interconnected global landscape.

This shift has contributed to a more resilient global economy. By fostering new trade corridors, supply chains, and financial partnerships, China’s openness has reduced overdependence on traditional economic centres. For developing regions—particularly across Asia and Africa—this evolution offers new pathways for industrialisation, growth, and meaningful participation in global trade.

A clear example of this inclusive approach is China’s decision to expand zero-tariff treatment for a wide range of exports from African countries, set to take effect on May 1. This policy signals a deliberate effort to lower trade barriers and support the integration of developing economies into global markets. For countries like Kenya, it opens opportunities to scale up exports in key sectors such as agriculture, textiles, and manufacturing—strengthening economic diversification and long-term growth prospects.

This growing partnership is further reinforced by high-level engagement. The recent visit by Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to Kenya underscores the depth of cooperation and shared vision between China and Africa. Such engagements often translate into tangible outcomes, including infrastructure development, increased investment, and enhanced trade facilitation. For Kenya, a regional economic hub, this strengthens its role as a gateway to East Africa while deepening its integration into global economic networks.

China’s openness has also broadened global perspectives on development. Its experience demonstrates that economic modernisation can take diverse forms, blending global integration with domestic priorities. This has encouraged many countries to explore development pathways aligned with their unique contexts while remaining connected to global markets.

Another key dimension of China’s openness is its role as a driver of global demand. As its middle class expands, China has become one of the world’s most significant consumer markets. This shift is reshaping global trade patterns, pushing businesses worldwide to innovate and adapt to meet the demands of a vast and evolving market.

Furthermore, China’s engagement with the world has accelerated the exchange of technology, skills, and knowledge. Collaboration in areas such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and advanced manufacturing is creating new avenues for shared progress. These partnerships reinforce the notion that global economic growth can be mutually beneficial, with countries advancing together through cooperation.

Ultimately, China’s openness is redefining the contours of globalisation. It is reshaping trade flows, expanding investment networks, and fostering a more inclusive global system in which emerging economies play an increasingly central role. The growing integration of Africa—supported by initiatives such as zero-tariff access and strengthened diplomatic ties—reflects a vision of globalisation that is broader, more balanced, and more representative of today’s world.

China’s openness, therefore, stands as a powerful force shaping a global economic order that is more interconnected, dynamic, and inclusive—one that continues to evolve alongside the aspirations of developing regions and the realities of the 21st century.

The writer is a Journalist and a communication consultant