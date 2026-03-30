Iran Embassy in Kenya Accuses Israel of Spreading “Iranophobia” Over Missile Range Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30— Iran Embassy in Kenya on Monday accused Israel of falsely portraying Tehran’s defensive military capabilities as a threat to Europe and parts of Africa, including the Horn and East Africa, as diplomatic tensions between the two countries continue to spill into international discourse.

In a statement issued in Nairobi, the Iranian mission said Israel was attempting to divert attention from what it described as documented war crimes by presenting Iran’s defense systems as a regional danger.

“The terrorist regime of Israel—guilty of genocide, apartheid, and the killing of children—falsely portrays Iran’s defensive capabilities as a threat to Europe, the Horn, and East Africa,” Iran’s representation in Kenya said.

“This is a desperate attempt to distract from its own documented war crimes and massacres.”

The statement accused the United States and Israel of trying to promote “Iranophobia” after what it described as setbacks in military aggression against Iran, adding that Tehran’s military capabilities were designed solely for self-defense.

“Iran’s defensive capabilities are strictly designed for self-defense,” the statement said, adding that countries in the region would not be drawn into what it called a “malicious trap.”

The remarks follow a warning earlier this month from the Embassy of Israel in Kenya that Iran’s ballistic missile program poses risks beyond the Middle East.

In a March 3 statement, the Israeli mission said Iran’s missile technology had the potential to reach parts of Europe, the Middle East, and sections of Africa.

“When we speak about missile ranges, we are not talking about abstract numbers on a map; we are talking about real cities, real families, and real lives within reach,” the embassy said.

The embassy cited defense assessments indicating that Iranian ballistic missiles could travel between 2,000 and 3,000 kilometres, warning that the country’s expanding missile capability, combined with advanced uranium enrichment activities, raised concerns for international security.

The Israeli statement appeared to respond to comments by Iran’s ambassador to Kenya, Ali Gholampour, who said Tehran had deliberately limited the range of its missiles to 2,000 kilometres and that Kenya was not within their reach.

Gholampour said Iran valued its long-standing ties with Kenya and did not view the East African country as a potential military target.

“We have intentionally limited the range of our missiles to 2,000 kilometres. We value our historical ties with Kenya and are committed to preserving that relationship,” he said, adding that Kenya would not allow its territory to be used to launch attacks against Iran.

The ambassador also addressed concerns over the presence of U.S. forces at the Manda Bay base in Lamu County, saying Tehran did not believe Nairobi would permit such facilities to be used for operations against Iran.

Tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated in recent weeks amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Iranian leaders, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior security officials, have repeatedly said Tehran reserves the right to retaliate against attacks on its territory.

The diplomatic exchanges come as Kenya continues to deepen security cooperation with the United States.

Last month, the Kenya Defence Forces and U.S. officials held a groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of a runway at the Manda Bay Navy Base, highlighting the installation’s strategic importance to regional security operations.

Despite the tensions, Gholampour said Iran remained committed to maintaining diplomatic and historical ties with Nairobi.

“I do not believe that Kenya will provide such a facility to attack Iran from its land,” he said.

“Maintaining our relationship with Kenya remains a priority.”