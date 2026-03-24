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Tuju said he abandoned his vehicle along Miotoni Lane and went into hiding, seeking refuge at a private home near the Karen–Kiambu boundary/Screengrab

NATIONAL NEWS

Explained: How Section 129 could shape Raphael Tuju’s legal battle

Section 129 of the Penal Code explained as Raphael Tuju faces possible charges over claims he gave false information to police about his disappearance.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 — The arrest of former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju has thrust Section 129 of Kenya’s Penal Code into the spotlight — a little-known law that could carry a jail term of up to three years.

At the centre of the case is a simple but weighty legal question: did Tuju knowingly give false information to police?

What the law says

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Section 129 provides that “whoever gives to any person employed in the public service any information which he knows or believes to be false… is guilty of a misdemeanour and is liable to imprisonment for three years.”

The law is designed to protect public institutions from being misled — especially law enforcement.

To secure a conviction, prosecutors must prove:

  • The information given was false
  • The person knew or believed it was false
  • It caused — or was likely to cause — police to act on it

Why it matters in Tuju’s case

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) claims Tuju’s reported disappearance was staged, arguing he never left his Karen residence.

DCI Director Mohammed Amin says investigators established “without an iota of doubt” that Tuju was at home throughout — even when his phone went off.

If that position holds, authorities could argue:

  • His claim of being trailed — including by a numberless Toyota Land Cruiser — was false
  • The report triggered a full police response, including deployment of officers and forensic teams
  • That response meets the legal threshold of causing public officers to act on misleading information
Tuju faces 3-year jail term as DCI pursues ‘staged disappearance’

Tuju’s defence

Tuju, however, insists he went into hiding out of fear for his life after being followed, and says he even reported the matter to police.

If his account is supported by evidence:

  • The claim would not be considered false
  • Section 129 would likely not apply

What investigators will rely on

The case will hinge on hard evidence, including:

  • Phone and location data
  • CCTV or traffic surveillance
  • Witness testimony, including those who allegedly hosted him
  • Forensic findings from his abandoned vehicle

Bigger picture

The National Police Service says false reports are a growing concern, warning they:

  • Waste critical resources
  • Create unnecessary public alarm
  • Undermine trust in security agencies

Amin has described the Tuju case as part of a broader pattern of “staged disappearances.”

Bottom line

The “3-year jail risk” is real — but not automatic.

For Raphael Tuju, everything now turns on intent and truth:

  • If proven false and deliberate → possible criminal liability under Section 129
  • If proven genuine → the focus shifts to who, if anyone, was trailing him

Until then, the case remains a high-stakes test of both evidence and credibility — with legal consequences hanging in the balance.

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