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In a statement, AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the court’s decision and extended congratulations to both President Sassou Nguesso and the Congolese people for the conduct of the election/FILE

Africa

AUC Congratulates Congo’s Sassou Nguesso on Fifth-Term Re-election After Constitutional Court Upholds Victory

The Constitutional Court on Saturday confirmed Sassou Nguesso’s victory, announcing that the 82-year-old leader had secured 94.90 per cent of the vote.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 30 – The African Union Commission (AUC) has congratulated President Denis Sassou Nguesso on his re-election for a fifth term in the Republic of the Congo, following confirmation of the results by the country’s Constitutional Court.

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In a statement, AUC Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf welcomed the court’s decision and extended congratulations to both President Sassou Nguesso and the Congolese people for the conduct of the election.

He urged all stakeholders to continue efforts to strengthen peace, national cohesion, and democratic governance in the Central African nation.

“The African Union reaffirms its readiness to support the people and government of the Republic of the Congo in their efforts to consolidate stability, democratic governance, and development,” the statement added.

The Constitutional Court on Saturday confirmed Sassou Nguesso’s victory, announcing that the 82-year-old leader had secured 94.90 per cent of the vote.

Auguste Iloki, president of the Constitutional Court, said the result represented an absolute majority.

Provisional results released on March 17 by Interior Minister Raymond Zephirin Mboulou had already indicated Sassou Nguesso in the lead with 94.82 per cent of the vote.

Six other candidates had contested the election, with two rejecting the provisional results and one, Uphrem Mafoula, filing an appeal to annul the election. The court on Saturday dismissed the appeal.

President Sassou Nguesso has led the Republic of the Congo for several decades, with this victory marking his fifth term in office in a country that possesses one of sub-Saharan Africa’s largest oil reserves.

China’s President Xi Jinping also sent a congratulatory message on Monday, highlighting the traditional friendship between the two countries.

 Xi noted that China and Congo have strengthened political trust, supported each other on core interests, and cooperated across multiple sectors.

He also emphasized their joint leadership in the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promoting development in China-Africa relations and South-South cooperation.

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