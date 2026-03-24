KeNHA invites consulting firms to prepare national expressway blueprint

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has invited consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the preparation of an Expressway Network Masterplan for Kenya under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, the agency said on Tuesday.

KeNHA said the government had secured financing from the World Bank to support the project and would use part of the funds to procure consultancy services for the development of the national expressway blueprint.

“The Consulting Services include preparation of an Expressway Network Masterplan for Kenya,” KeNHA said in a notice issued Tuesday.

The assignment, expected to run for nine months, will involve conducting a detailed needs analysis and demand forecasting, reviewing national and regional development policies, and evaluating the economic and environmental impacts of proposed expressway projects.

Consultants will also be required to screen potential expressway corridors, assess their suitability for Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, and develop an implementation strategy for the proposed network.

KeNHA, a state corporation under the Ministry of Roads and Transport and established under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, said interested firms must demonstrate at least 10 years of experience in highway engineering, transportation planning, infrastructure development, or related services as their core business.

Large-scale projects

Firms are also required to show strong technical capacity in preparing master plans for large-scale transportation projects, including expertise in traffic modelling, feasibility studies, financial and economic analysis, and stakeholder engagement.

Applicants must have completed at least three similar assignments of comparable scope and value within the last decade.

Consultants may form joint ventures or subcontracting arrangements to strengthen their qualifications, provided the structure of the partnership is clearly indicated in the submission.

The selection of the successful consultant will be conducted using the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method in line with the World Bank’s procurement regulations, which include provisions on conflict of interest.

Expressions of Interest must be submitted in writing by April 10, 2026, at 1100 hours, and will be received at KeNHA’s offices in Nairobi or through designated email channels.