Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KeNHA said the government had secured financing from the World Bank to support the project and would use part of the funds to procure consultancy services for the development of the national expressway blueprint/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

KeNHA invites consulting firms to prepare national expressway blueprint

KeNHA invites consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest for the Kenya Expressway Network Masterplan under the Horn of Africa Gateway Project, funded by the World Bank. Deadline: April 10, 2026.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has invited consulting firms to submit Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the preparation of an Expressway Network Masterplan for Kenya under the Horn of Africa Gateway Development Project, the agency said on Tuesday.

KeNHA said the government had secured financing from the World Bank to support the project and would use part of the funds to procure consultancy services for the development of the national expressway blueprint.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Consulting Services include preparation of an Expressway Network Masterplan for Kenya,” KeNHA said in a notice issued Tuesday.

The assignment, expected to run for nine months, will involve conducting a detailed needs analysis and demand forecasting, reviewing national and regional development policies, and evaluating the economic and environmental impacts of proposed expressway projects.

Consultants will also be required to screen potential expressway corridors, assess their suitability for Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangements, and develop an implementation strategy for the proposed network.

KeNHA, a state corporation under the Ministry of Roads and Transport and established under the Kenya Roads Act, 2007, said interested firms must demonstrate at least 10 years of experience in highway engineering, transportation planning, infrastructure development, or related services as their core business.

Large-scale projects

Firms are also required to show strong technical capacity in preparing master plans for large-scale transportation projects, including expertise in traffic modelling, feasibility studies, financial and economic analysis, and stakeholder engagement.

Applicants must have completed at least three similar assignments of comparable scope and value within the last decade.

Consultants may form joint ventures or subcontracting arrangements to strengthen their qualifications, provided the structure of the partnership is clearly indicated in the submission.

The selection of the successful consultant will be conducted using the Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) method in line with the World Bank’s procurement regulations, which include provisions on conflict of interest.

Expressions of Interest must be submitted in writing by April 10, 2026, at 1100 hours, and will be received at KeNHA’s offices in Nairobi or through designated email channels.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Nakuru Water leak detection officer apprehended in bribe sting

The EACC has arrested a NAWASCO officer in Nakuru for allegedly soliciting a Sh15,000 bribe.

14 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya flags off first exports to China under zero-tariff agreement

Kenya flags off first exports to China under a zero-tariff arrangement, including avocados, coffee, and hides. The move is expected to expand market access...

51 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Flood alert: Govt lists Kisumu, Tana River and Uasin Gishu among counties at risk

Government issues flood warnings for communities along River Nyando, River Tana, and River Sosiani. Emergency teams deployed as authorities urge residents in flood-prone areas...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KNH lists 102 unclaimed bodies, gives 7-day window for collection

Kenyatta National Hospital has issued a public notice listing 102 unclaimed bodies at its Farewell Home morgue. Relatives and the public have seven days...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How DCI cornered Tuju: Mobile tracking and forensics expose ‘self-abduction’

DCI confirms Raphael Tuju staged his disappearance using mobile tracking and forensic evidence, raising possible charges under Section 129 of the Penal Code.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Murkomen Urges Tough Action Against Tuju, ‘Self-Abducting’ Politicians

Murkomen said the alleged trend of “self-abductions” paints the government in a negative light and could encourage a dangerous culture if not firmly addressed.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Motorists Warned to Avoid Ahero Bridge After River Nyando Bursts Banks

The river has overflowed onto the roadway, with water levels continuing to rise and posing a significant risk.

13 hours ago

Kenya

Work begins to connect Kenya, Uganda via rail – China Daily

The project, stalled for nearly six years due to financing constraints, is expected to revive plans for a modern regional railway system linking East...

14 hours ago