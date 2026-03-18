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Okoth Obado, Co-Accused to Learn Fate in Sharon Otieno Murder Case on May 29

The matter was mentioned on Wednesday before Justice Cecilia Githua, who confirmed the judgment date and directed that all the accused persons be physically present in court at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ruling.

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NAIROBI,Kenya Mar 18-Former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his two co‑accused will learn their fate on May 29, 2026, after the High Court set a date for delivery of judgment in the high‑profile murder case involving Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

The matter was mentioned on Wednesday before Justice Cecilia Githua, who confirmed the judgment date and directed that all the accused persons be physically present in court at 10:30 a.m. on the day of the ruling.

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Obado is charged alongside his former personal assistant Michael Oyamo and county clerk Caspal Obiero.

The trio faces charges in connection with Sharon’s murder, a case that has drawn widespread public attention and scrutiny due to the prominence of the accused and the gruesome nature of the crime.

The murder dates back to the night of September 3–4, 2018, when 26‑year‑old Sharon Otieno was abducted in the Owade area of Homa Bay County.

She had been meeting a source related to a story when she was kidnapped, alongside Nation journalist Barrack Odour, who escaped by jumping out of the moving vehicle.

Sharon’s body was later found dumped in Kodera Forest. A post‑mortem examination established that she died from severe haemorrhage due to penetrating force trauma and manual strangulation. She was about 28 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence, including testimony from 42 witnesses, to support their case. Among the evidence was forensic testimony explaining the nature of how Sharon was killed.

Obado’s defence has denied involvement in the murder, arguing the case is built on speculation and circumstantial evidence. He has acknowledged a consensual affair with Sharon and maintained that there is no direct proof linking him to her killing, urging the court to acquit him.

In January 2025, Justice Githua ruled there was sufficient evidence to place Obado and his co‑accused on their defence for Sharon’s murder, although the court found insufficient evidence on a second count relating to the death of Sharon’s unborn child.

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