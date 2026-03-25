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Sing’Oei said the meeting, held in Aix-en-Provence, focused on shaping the agenda and outcomes for the summit hosted by France under its 2026 G7 presidency/FILE

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Kenya at G7+ Sherpas Meeting: PS Sing’Oei highlights Africa’s agenda

PS for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing’Oei, attended the G7+ Sherpas Meeting in France ahead of the June G7 Summit. Discussions focused on global economic imbalances, development partnerships, and Africa’s perspective.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 25 — Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei represented Kenya at the G7+ Sherpas Meeting in southern France on Tuesday, a preparatory session ahead of the G7 Summit scheduled for June in Évian.

Sing’Oei said the meeting, held in Aix-en-Provence, focused on shaping the agenda and outcomes for the summit hosted by France under its 2026 G7 presidency.

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“The French Presidency invited Kenya, Korea, Brazil, and India to partner in ensuring the outcomes of the G7 Summit this year reflect broader global consensus,” Sing’Oei said in a statement.

He added that President William Ruto, alongside the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, is expected to articulate Africa’s perspective at the summit.

Sing’Oei highlighted that discussions at the preparatory meeting centered on addressing global macroeconomic imbalances, establishing principles for mutually beneficial international development partnerships, strengthening resilience in critical commodities value chains, and building safer digital spaces.

“Kenya remains committed to advancing Africa’s agenda by translating shared principles into practical outcomes,” he said.

He also noted that outcomes from the upcoming Africa Forward Summit, scheduled for May, would help shape Africa’s contributions to the Évian summit.

The Group of Seven is an annual forum bringing together leaders from the world’s advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, to discuss global economic governance, security, and development.

The European Union participates in all discussions, represented jointly by the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission.

The G7 presidency rotates annually among member states, with Canada chairing in 2025 before France assumed the role for 2026.

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