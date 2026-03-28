Iran calms Kenyan markets over gulf shipping route closure fears

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 28 – The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kenya has urged Kenyan stakeholders to disregard what it termed ‘manipulated narratives’ about disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, saying such reports could unnecessarily alarm markets and consumers.

The Embassy emphasized that there is no closure of the strait and that compliant vessels ‘including those from neutral countries’ can pass safely under defined conditions.

“The publication of false news and manipulated narratives concerning the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its impacts on life expenses in countries like Kenya are products of the US and the Israeli regime’s propaganda machinery and are aimed at distorting public opinion,” stated the Embassy.

It specifically referenced the impact of misinformation on countries like Kenya, where concerns over rising fuel and commodity prices have been linked to developments in the Gulf.

Iran reiterated its position that it supports legitimate maritime trade while safeguarding its national security interests, adding that coordination with its authorities is essential for safe navigation.

“”In this regard, the Embassy categorically rejects false claims by some parties and biased media propaganda regarding the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Such allegations are baseless and do not reflect the Islamic Republic of Iran’s actual position,” stated the Embassy.

The statement comes as reports indicated that Flower exporters in Kenya have lost at least 4.8 million U.S. dollars since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East.

Kenya Flower Council noted that Gulf countries serve as critical transit corridors linking Kenya to Europe and other global markets.

The Council noted that farms that heavily depend on Middle Eastern markets have experienced revenue declines of up to 75 percent, warning that if the situation persists, weekly losses could exceed 1.3 million dollars.

In 2024, Kenya earned 835 million dollars from flower exports, supporting thousands of jobs now at stake.

Oil Marketing Companies in Kenya were last warned by the government against holding back stock due to global market disruptions linked to the Middle East.

Kenya utilizes an Open Tender System (OTS) coordinated by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum to import refined products.

KPC is holding over 102 million liters of petrol, 146 million liters of diesel, and 167 million liters of kerosene, with new shipments arriving in April 2026 according to Ministry of Energy and Petroleum.