Kipchumba Murkomen/FILE/MINA

NATIONAL NEWS

Murkomen deploys six new County Commissioners

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has announced the deployment of six new County Commissioners to Tana River, Taita Taveta, West Pokot, Kajiado, Kericho, and Vihiga counties as part of ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and improve service delivery within the National Government Administration.

In a statement on Thursday, Murkomen said the changes align with commitments made during the recently concluded Jukwaa La Usalama public forums, which focused on strengthening government coordination and bringing services closer to citizens through decentralization.

“To improve service delivery and address security concerns raised by residents, we are restructuring the National Government Administration. These appointments and transfers are guided by the need to match officers’ strengths and experience to the challenges of their new stations,” Murkomen said.

The newly appointed County Commissioners are Joseph Mwangi Wamuti for Tana River, Linda Adhiambo Okola for Taita Taveta, David Ntawuasa Saruni for West Pokot, Michael Yator for Kajiado, Jeremiah Mwai Gicheru for Kericho, and Peter Mwangi Maina for Vihiga.

The changes take effect immediately, with Murkomen congratulating the officers and wishing them success as they assume their new duties.

In a related restructuring, the government has created three new administrative subregions in Nairobi — Nairobi North, Nairobi East, and Nairobi West — to better manage the capital’s rapidly growing population, now estimated at over five million.

Rose Wanjiru Chege will oversee Nairobi West Subregion, Patrick Simiyu Werre will head Nairobi East, while Simon Odhiambo Osumba will lead Nairobi North. The three will report directly to the Regional Commissioner for Nairobi.

Murkomen said the administrative changes form part of a broader government plan to enhance coordination, reinforce security, and ensure efficient service delivery nationwide.

