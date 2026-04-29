Interior Ministry Issues Overflow Alert for Seven Forks Dams, Urges Tana River Residents to Move to Higher Ground

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 29-The government has issued an urgent flood warning to residents living along the Lower Tana River following rising water levels in the Seven Forks dams due to heavy rainfall upstream.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration cautioned that the Tana River Basin is on high alert as the dams could overflow soon if rainfall persists in the upper catchment areas.

According to the Ministry, residents living along the Lower Tana River, particularly those in the Tana Delta, should remain vigilant as river levels continue to rise, increasing the risk of flooding in the coming days.

The Ministry attributed the situation to heavy rainfall in the upper Tana region, including areas around Mt. Kenya, which has led to a significant surge of water flowing into the Seven Forks hydropower dams.

“As a result, water levels in key reservoirs like Masinga Dam have risen sharply. To manage the situation, controlled water releases are already taking place at Kamburu, Gitaru, and Kindaruma dams,” the Ministry stated.

Authorities warned that if rainfall continues or the Kiambere Dam reaches its capacity, additional water releases downstream may be necessary, further heightening the risk of flooding in vulnerable communities.

Water levels along the Tana River are expected to begin rising steadily starting April 29, with projections indicating that by May 1, low-lying areas in the lower basin and the Tana Delta could begin experiencing early flooding.

The Ministry identified the period between May 2 and May 3 as the highest-risk window, when water levels are expected to peak and potentially trigger widespread flooding in several towns and settlements, including Garissa, Hola, and Garsen.

Floodwaters may also spread across nearby floodplains and delta regions.

Residents have been strongly urged to take immediate precautionary measures to safeguard their lives and property.

The Ministry advised affected communities to move to higher ground where possible, relocate livestock, secure essential belongings, avoid crossing rivers or walking through flowing water, and strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and emergency response teams.

Officials emphasized that early action remains critical in minimizing the potential impact of flooding.

“Taking early action can help save lives and reduce damage,” the Ministry said.