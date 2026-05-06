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KenGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga said all dams are operating under controlled conditions, supported by coordinated water releases across the system/KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

Heavy rains push Kenya’s hydropower output to 9.6 million kWh

National electricity supply rises as heavy rains boost hydropower generation to 9.57 million kWh, easing reliance on costly thermal energy, KenGen says.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — Kenya’s electricity supply has received a significant boost from increased hydropower generation driven by ongoing heavy rains, even as water levels in key reservoirs remain within safe operational limits, Kenya Electricity Generating Company (KenGen) has said.

The state power producer reported that sustained inflows into major dams pushed hydropower production to 9.57 million kilowatt-hours on May 4, strengthenig supply to the national grid and easing reliance on costly thermal energy.

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KenGen Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Peter Njenga said all dams are operating under controlled conditions, supported by coordinated water releases across the system.

He noted that the prevailing weather conditions have created an opportunity to maximise low-cost renewable energy while maintaining dam safety.

The gains are largely being realised within the Tana River cascade, which hosts a chain of hydropower dams fed by catchments in Mount Kenya and the Aberdare Range, regions currently experiencing sustained rainfall.

At Masinga Dam, the country’s largest reservoir, water levels have slightly exceeded the full supply level, reaching 1,057.43 metres above sea level.

However, KenGen said the excess remains within the dam’s design capacity, with controlled spillages underway to stabilise the system.

Economical source

Njenga explained that regulated discharges from Masinga are supporting downstream operations while ensuring power generation units continue to run efficiently.

He said other dams in the Seven Forks scheme, Kamburu, Gitaru and Kindaruma, are operating within normal ranges, sustaining steady output.

Meanwhile, Njenga said Kiambere Dam is marginally above its full supply level but remains under active management, with no immediate risk reported.

“Hydropower remains among the country’s most economical energy sources, and the increased output may contribute to reduced reliance on thermal generation, a shift that could ease electricity costs for consumers,” Njenga explained.

Despite the positive outlook for power generation, KenGen has cautioned residents living downstream, especially along the Tana River basin, to remain vigilant as controlled water releases continue.

Communities in flood-prone areas have also been advised to avoid riverbanks and follow safety guidance from local authorities.

KenGen, which accounts for about 60 per cent of Kenya’s installed electricity capacity, said it will continue to monitor dam levels and rainfall patterns, issuing updates as necessary to safeguard both power supply and public safety.

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