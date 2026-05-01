Nairobi Tops as IEBC Registers 2.3 Million New Voters, Lamu Records Lowest Turnout

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has added 2,345,476 new voters to the national register following the conclusion of its month-long mass voter registration exercise on April 28.

Data released by the commission on Thursday shows Nairobi recorded the highest number of new registrations, with 276,886 voters representing 11.8 per cent of the total nationwide intake.

“The Commission notes that the verification process may, in some instances, take slightly longer due to rigorous, multi-layered validation processes, including biometric verification, de-duplication and comprehensive data integrity checks,” IEBC said.

Kiambu and Nakuru were the only other counties to surpass the 100,000 mark, registering 128,859 and 102,207 new voters respectively.

Kakamega ranked fourth with 93,858 new registrations, while Machakos completed the top five at 84,198.

At the other end of the scale, Lamu recorded the lowest number of new voters at 9,481, followed by Isiolo (10,632), Mandera (18,214), Samburu (19,418) and Nyandarua (20,467).

Notably, several counties in the country’s north-western corridor posted strong registration figures, outpacing some of Kenya’s more densely populated regions.

Turkana registered 58,428 new voters, surpassing counties such as Mombasa (51,286), Kericho (52,290), Murang’a (49,791), Nyeri (46,552) and Kisumu (45,280).

West Pokot also posted an impressive 39,605 new registrations—more than Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Kwale, Nyamira and Vihiga.

The figures suggest a growing voter mobilisation drive in historically underrepresented and remote regions, potentially reshaping electoral dynamics ahead of the next General Election.

The commission has urged newly registered voters to verify their details through its online portal, while cautioning that the process may take time as the register undergoes final validation.