Atwoli says all is set for Labour Day fete in Vihiga

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 — Preparations for this year’s Labour Day celebrations are complete, the Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) has announced.

COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli said arrangements are in top gear ahead of the national event scheduled to take place in Vihiga.

“This is the first time we are holding Labour Day celebrations outside the capital city. It follows a request by the Vihiga County Government and approval by President William Ruto,” he said.

“There are those who have alleged favouritism in the choice of Vihiga, claiming it is where I hail from. I want them to know that I come from Kakamega,” he added.

Atwoli noted that all key stakeholders, including government officials, workers’ representatives and union members, are expected to attend the celebrations, which mark an important day in the labour movement calendar.

The annual event is expected to highlight key labour issues, including workers’ welfare, wages and employment conditions.

“Starting tomorrow at 7:00 a.m., workers will assemble, and there will also be floats demonstrating the activities carried out in factories,” he said.

“Companies such as Eastern Produce from Nandi Hills, along with others, will be present, as well as domestic and hotel workers from the region. Those from the sugar union and workers in sugar plantations will also join us to showcase the work they do,” Atwoli added.