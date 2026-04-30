Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Sonko cleared of money laundering, put on defence over tender fraud charges

However, the former governor was not fully exonerated. The court found that he has a case to answer in relation to other charges tied to the alleged irregular award of tenders during his tenure at City Hall.

Published

NAIROBI ,Kenya Apr 30 – A Nairobi court has acquitted former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko of money laundering charges, ruling that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to sustain the accusation.

In its determination, the court held that the evidence adduced did not meet the threshold required to convict Sonko on the money laundering count, effectively clearing him of that charge.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

However, the former governor was not fully exonerated. The court found that he has a case to answer in relation to other charges tied to the alleged irregular award of tenders during his tenure at City Hall.

The prosecution maintains that the tendering process was manipulated, leading to the unlawful awarding of contracts and a possible loss of public funds.

Consequently, Sonko will be required to enter his defence as the case proceeds to the next stage of hearing on the remaining counts.

The ruling marks a partial legal reprieve for the former county chief, who has consistently denied any wrongdoing and maintained that the charges against him are politically driven.

“I have considered the submissions that were filed for the prosecution and for the accused persons. Having reviewed that evidence, I am acquitting the accused person on count three, which relates to money laundering,”the court stated.

Last month,the Court of Appeal upheld a High Court ruling that ordered the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) to unfreeze bank accounts linked to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

ARA, through its legal team, had initially argued that under Section 97 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA), any preservation order or seizure order remains in force pending appeal.

However, in the latest ruling, the judges stated that execution could only apply to costs, noting that they could not stay or set aside a judgment that did not require any action.

“There is nothing arising out of the High Court judgment for this court, in an application for a stay, to enforce or refrain by injunction,” the court stated.

In a ruling on Wednesday, March 25, the court dismissed ARA’s appeal that sought to continue freezing the assets after finding that their appeal had no merit.

The agency had moved to court seeking a stay in execution and to pause an earlier decision of the high court that dismissed the case while declining to forfeit Sonko’s assets to the state.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

Electricity bills set for relief as KenGen ramps up hydropower generation

The improved performance has been attributed to favourable rainfall patterns that have replenished major reservoirs, pushing them close to optimal operating levels.

34 minutes ago

Top stories

Government losing over KSh 120 billion annually to illicit alcohol trade, MPs told

Stakeholders told MPs that illicit alcohol now accounts for approximately 6 per cent of Kenya’s total alcohol market, giving illegal operators a significant competitive...

2 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto awards Sebastian Sawe Ksh8 million, brand new car after London marathon triumph

Sawe stunned the athletics world on Sunday after clocking an astonishing 1:59:30, eclipsing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin...

3 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gen Z as Democracy Defenders: The Digital Generation Recasting Electoral Integrity

For Gen Z, protecting democracy is no longer confined to election day; it is a continuous effort that blends online vigilance with offline mobilisation.

3 hours ago

Top stories

MPs approves Kepha Omae as NCIC chair, clears seven members

Following parliamentary approval, the nominees are now set to be formally appointed by the President through a Gazette Notice before being sworn into office.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Dormitory destroyed in night fire at Mirithu Girls High School,Kiambu county

The blaze erupted while students were attending evening prep classes, allowing for a swift evacuation that ensured no injuries or fatalities were reported.

4 hours ago

Top stories

Government signs deal with Tanzanian firm to build 10 maternal hospitals

CS Duale noted that the programme is closely aligned with Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage agenda, particularly in expanding equitable access to high-quality maternal and...

4 hours ago

Top stories

MPs raise concerns over unlicensed trainers in TVET institutions

Auditors found that a significant number of trainers in these institutions had not obtained the mandatory licences from the Technical and Vocational Education and...

4 hours ago