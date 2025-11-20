Court clears ATPU to hold Chacha Mwita for 14 more days in terrorism case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 20 — Lawyer Andrew Chacha Mwita will remain in police custody for fourteen more days after a court granted detectives additional time to complete investigations into terrorism-related allegations.

Mwita, a prominent Mombasa-based advocate known for representing clients in terror cases, was arrested in Mombasa on November 14, and transferred to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) headquarters in Nairobi the following day.

He appeared before the Kahawa Law Courts in Nairobi on Wednesday in a miscellaneous application in which the state sought his continued detention.

Detectives allege that Mwita used multiple mobile numbers to receive funds from Binance accounts linked to the financing of terrorist activities both locally and abroad.

Prosecutors link him with a recruitment network in the Coast region that helps radicalised youths join extremist groups.

ATPU holds Mombasa lawyer pending bail ruling in terrorism case

He faces at least four counts under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, including offering services and financial support to terror entities.

Principal Magistrate Gideon Kiage ruled that investigators need more time to complete their inquiries before Mwita can take a plea.

The prosecution, led by James Machirah, had sought a 20-day remand period. Mwita’s lawyers, Lempaa Soyinka and Ayota Magati, dismissed the allegations, arguing that representing terror suspects is lawful and accusing the State of attempting to intimidate lawyers who handle such cases.

22 arrested

Mwita is among 22 suspects arrested in a nationwide counterterrorism operation targeting alleged financiers, recruiters, and facilitators in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kapseret, Moyale, and Marsabit.

ATPU officers say the sting operation disrupted one of the most sophisticated terror-facilitation networks uncovered in recent years, following extensive intelligence-driven investigations extending into neighbouring countries.

Several co-accused have already been arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts.

On November 18, police were granted 14 days to detain four suspects arrested in Nairobi — Richard Muriuki Murimi, Said Galgalo Duba, Ali Mohamed, and Dhalha Abdi Mohamed.

Another suspect, Anthony Odhiambo Odwuor, arrested in Kapseret, will know the outcome of a 15-day custodial request on November 25.

Rulings for additional suspects, including Miriam Ali Abdalla and Aisha Abdullahi arrested in Mombasa, will be delivered on November 26.

On the same day, the court will determine a 30-day custodial application for six individuals arrested in Marsabit: Fatuma Yabalo Guyo, Jilo Arafti Halake, Ajirena Halake Sora, Safia Ture Bidu, Kabale Duba Ali, and Abdisalam Hassan Charfi.

Investigators say earlier arrests of about ten young recruits allegedly attempting to travel abroad for extremist missions were key in mapping the wider network.

The youths were reportedly radicalised online and routed through Kenya to Puntland in Somalia before onward movement to Yemen.

Mwita’s case will be mentioned on December 1 for further directions.