ATPU holds Mombasa lawyer pending bail ruling in terrorism case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 — The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) is holding Andrew Chacha Mwita, a prominent Mombasa-based lawyer, following his arrest in a sweeping counter-terror operation on Friday.

Mwita is among 22 individuals apprehended in a multi-county operation targeting alleged terror supporters, financiers, facilitators, and radicalizers across Nairobi, Mombasa, Kapseret, Moyale, and Marsabit, according to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He was arrested on Friday, November 14, 2025, in Mombasa during a sting led by the ATPU, which focused on networks suspected of financing terrorism through cryptocurrencies, mobile money, and other digital channels.

Mwita was presented before Kahawa Law Courts on Monday, where detectives sought a 20-day custodial order. The court is expected to issue its ruling on Wednesday.

Other suspects linked to the nationwide sweep are also awaiting court decisions.

In Nairobi, a custodial application for Richard Muriuki Murimi, Said Galgalo Duba, Ali Mohamed, and Dhalha Abdi Mohamed was deferred to Tuesday, November 18.

In Kapseret, Anthony Odhiambo Odwuor will learn on November 25 whether detectives will be granted 15 days of custody.

On November 26, courts will rule on 20-day custodial applications for Miriam Ali Abdalla and Aisha Abdullahi arrested in Mombasa, as well as a 30-day custodial request for six Marsabit-based suspects — Fatuma Yabalo Guyo, Jilo Arafti Halake, Ajirena Halake Sora, Safia Ture Bidu, Kabale Duba Ali, and Abdisalam Hassan Charfi.

Courts will also here miscellaneous applications for the remaining seven suspects on Tuesday.

The DCI reaffirmed its commitment to the fight against terrorism, stating that the agency remains “red-hot” and will leave no stone unturned in pursuing both perpetrators and facilitators of terror activities.

The public has been urged to report suspicious activities anonymously via toll-free line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp 0709 570 000.