Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

ANTI-GRAFT WATCHDOG

EACC raises Sh69.7 million from auction of ex-Governor Obado properties

The properties which are located in Nairobi’s Riara, Greenspan and Loresho Ridge Estates, are part of ten assets earmarked for disposal by the anti-graft agency.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has realised over KSh69.7 million from the public auction of five properties recovered from former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The other property belongs to former Nairobi County Treasury Head Stephen Osiro.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The auction which was held on October 9 followed successful court proceedings in Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes.

The properties which are located in Nairobi’s Riara, Greenspan and Loresho Ridge Estates, are part of ten assets earmarked for disposal by the anti-graft agency.

“In line with Section 56C of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, all proceeds from the sale of recovered assets shall be deposited into the Consolidated Fund,” read a statement.

The properties sold include:

  1. Riara Apartment No. FF3 Three Bedroom on LR 330/140 Nairobi/Block 14/247 – Sold at Kes 14,000,000
  2. Greenspan Estate Apartment Three Bedroom on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 6,950,000
  3. Greenspan Estate Two Bedroom Apartment on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 6,755,000
  4. Greenspan Estate Maisonette No. 279 on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 11,000,000
  5. Loresho Ridge Estate Town House on LR No. 21080/63 – Sold at Kes 31,000,000

The properties were previously part of illegally acquired assets traced back to the two former officials, whose unexplained wealth and involvement in corruption were the subject of years-long investigations.

EACC Head of Communications Stephen Karuga announced that the remaining five properties, located in Kisumu and Migori counties, will be auctioned on October 16, 2025, and has invited members of the public to participate.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tracing and recovering proceeds of corruption and unexplained wealth to ensure that perpetrators of corruption and economic crimes do not benefit from their ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Headlines

Kenya Recognized for Technological Advancement and Public Service Excellence at APSCA Awards

NTSA Director General Mr. George Njao received widespread acclaim, earning a standing ovation as he accepted two top accolades: Public Sector Personality of the...

1 hour ago

County News

Ruto orders 5pc of CDF Funds Allocated to Tree Seedling Development

The Head of State noted that the country has fallen behind its annual tree-planting targets, largely due to a shortage of seedlings.

4 hours ago

County News

Police recover 19 stolen goats in Igembe North

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Nineteen goats have been recovered during a multi-agency security team in the Nakuprat area of Ngaremara Location, Isiolo County....

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi City County commits to quality early learning, Co-Creates Play-Based learning manual for ECDE Teachers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The Nairobi County Government, in a strategic partnership with Big Win Philanthropy, successfully concluded a high-impact, two-day play-based Learning...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Lesuuda Urges KANU Chairman Gideon Moi to Address Supporters Over Baringo Senate Exit

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – Samburu West Member of Parliament Naisula Lesuuda is calling on her party leader Gideon Moi to directly address KANU...

7 hours ago

CITY HALL

City Hall launches Summit Study Toolkit to transform Maternal Mental healthcare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – The Nairobi County Government has launched the ‘Perinatal Mental Health Toolkit- Supporting Mother’s Mental Health, a Resource For Healthcare...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA’s Midnight Raid in Korogocho Unleashes Fury on Illicit Trade

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 10 – In a dramatic midnight strike, a joint security force descended upon the heart of Korogocho’s Grogon B area, turning...

7 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Over 3,000 Learners in Kisumu West Receive Psychosocial Support Ahead of National Exams

KISUMU, Kenya, Oct 10 – More than 3,000 learners from 15 schools in Kisumu West Constituency have benefited from a psychosocial support programme launched...

7 hours ago