EACC raises Sh69.7 million from auction of ex-Governor Obado properties

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 10 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has realised over KSh69.7 million from the public auction of five properties recovered from former Migori Governor Okoth Obado.

The other property belongs to former Nairobi County Treasury Head Stephen Osiro.

The auction which was held on October 9 followed successful court proceedings in Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes.

The properties which are located in Nairobi’s Riara, Greenspan and Loresho Ridge Estates, are part of ten assets earmarked for disposal by the anti-graft agency.

“In line with Section 56C of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, all proceeds from the sale of recovered assets shall be deposited into the Consolidated Fund,” read a statement.

The properties sold include:

Riara Apartment No. FF3 Three Bedroom on LR 330/140 Nairobi/Block 14/247 – Sold at Kes 14,000,000 Greenspan Estate Apartment Three Bedroom on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 6,950,000 Greenspan Estate Two Bedroom Apartment on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 6,755,000 Greenspan Estate Maisonette No. 279 on LR No. Nairobi/Block 82/8759 – Sold at Kes 11,000,000 Loresho Ridge Estate Town House on LR No. 21080/63 – Sold at Kes 31,000,000

The properties were previously part of illegally acquired assets traced back to the two former officials, whose unexplained wealth and involvement in corruption were the subject of years-long investigations.

EACC Head of Communications Stephen Karuga announced that the remaining five properties, located in Kisumu and Migori counties, will be auctioned on October 16, 2025, and has invited members of the public to participate.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to tracing and recovering proceeds of corruption and unexplained wealth to ensure that perpetrators of corruption and economic crimes do not benefit from their ill-gotten wealth,” he said.