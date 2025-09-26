Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mudavadi warned that financial shortfalls could erode hard-won gains in the fight against extremism and destabilize the Horn of Africa/MFDA

Africa

Kenya urges UN to secure predictable funding for AUSSOM to preserve gains

Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stressed the urgent need to sustain AUSSOM by fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which provides a framework for predictable financing of AU-led peace operations.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – Kenya has raised alarm over widening funding gaps threatening the operations of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which is battling terrorist elements including Al-Shabaab.

Speaking during a high-level meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Foreign Affairs and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi stressed the urgent need to sustain AUSSOM by fully implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2719, which provides a framework for predictable financing of AU-led peace operations.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mudavadi warned that financial shortfalls could erode hard-won gains in the fight against extremism and destabilize the Horn of Africa.

“The widening funding gap poses a serious threat to AUSSOM, whose mandate expires at the end of this year,” he said. “Financial uncertainty undermines mission readiness, emboldens extremist groups, and threatens to reverse the gains achieved through years of sacrifice and solidarity.”

He praised Somalia’s progress under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud in state-building and strengthening its international voice, while reiterating Kenya’s commitment to regional stability. Kenya currently has about 3,000 troops serving under AUSSOM.

Mudavadi urged the UN and AU to adopt a hybrid financing model anchored on UN-assessed contributions to cover troop stipends, logistics, mobility, and operational needs. Such a framework, he said, would guarantee predictability and effectiveness.

Divided Security Council

He acknowledged, however, that divisions within the UN Security Council remain a challenge to applying Resolution 2719 to AU-led peace operations.

“I urged all partners to remain constructively engaged in bridging existing differences and in pursuing interim solutions that reflect both the urgency and importance of continued support for Somalia’s stabilization,” he noted.

Adopted unanimously in December 2023, Resolution 2719 allows the AU Peace and Security Council to request UN funding for peace operations, with the UN expected to shoulder 75 percent of costs, while the AU mobilizes the remaining 25 percent.

The resolution marked a milestone in UN-AU security cooperation, though questions remain on its implementation.

AUSSOM, which replaced the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), came into effect on January 1, 2025. Approved by the AU Peace and Security Council and authorized by the UN Security Council under Resolution 2767, it is tasked with supporting Somalia’s stabilization, state-building, and security priorities.

The mission, whose mandate runs until December 31, 2025, fields 11,826 uniformed personnel, including 680 police officers, with a planned drawdown of 800 by year-end. Unlike ATMIS, AUSSOM is designed to be more mobile and agile, supporting Somali security forces in degrading Al-Shabaab and affiliates linked to ISIL/Daesh.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Africa

260 suspected cyber scammers in 14 African countries including Kenya arrested over sextortion

INTERPOL said investigators identified key digital infrastructures, including IP addresses, domains and social media accounts linked to syndicates.

32 minutes ago

DIPLOMACY

Indonesia, Kenya Eye stronger blue economy cooperation at Mombasa Summit

Minister Counsellor Wisnu Lombardwinanto—representing the Indonesian Embassy in Nairobi—said Asia and Africa share vast opportunities for collaboration in unlocking the potential of the blue...

1 hour ago

Africa

KDF troops in Somalia join aviation training to boost mission readiness

The training, which began on September 23, has also drawn participants from the Sierra Leone Formed Police Unit (AUSSOM–SLFPU) and AUSSOM’s civilian component.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sodomised Mombasa blogger shocks court by asking suspects to be freed

The blogger Bruce John Khajira who appeared in Shanzu court ambushed the prosecution and Shanzu magistrate Mbogo by telling them he was not ready...

1 hour ago

crime

DCI rescues kidnapped girl traced to unfinished church building in Kibra

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said Thursday the child was rescued during a joint operation involving detectives and the Kibra Sarang’ombe community policing...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Nairobi Water appoints Martin Nangole Acting MD replacing Muguna

The board acted on a High Court ruling blocking the extension of Muguna's term beyond retirement.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

UDA is Strong, Committed to Bottom-Up Economic Transformation – DP Kindiki

The DP said the ruling party will not waver in its determination to empower those at the bottom of the economic pyramid as it...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

NACADA Shuts Down Another Illegal Better Me Rehab Facility in Isiolo

ISIOLO, Kenya, Sep 26 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has closed down another Better Me Rehabilitation...

5 hours ago