JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, Mar 9 - Zimbabwe's ex-leader Robert Mugabe sent shockwaves through the party he dominated for decades when he posed with the retired general who will take on the ruling ZANU-PF in this year's election. Mugabe grinned broadly
Madagascar’s hidden leprosy battle
Fianarantsoa, Madagascar, Mar 9 - Joseph Ralaiharo has lived cut off from society in a remote village in central Madagascar for more than half a century.His battle with leprosy, an infection that causes unsightly sores, nerve damage as well as eye and
Africa new frontline in anti-tobacco fight: activists
Cape Town, South Africa, Mar 8 - Africa and other developing regions are becoming increasingly significant battlegrounds in the effort to combat the spread of smoking, an anti-smoking campaign group warned on Thursday.But most countries in sub-Saharan
AU chief meets Tillerson, says Trump slur ‘in the past’
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Mar 8 - Washington's top diplomat began his first Africa tour Thursday by meeting with the African Union chief, who said the continent had moved on from a reported insult by President Donald Trump.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
US pushes UN to consider arms embargo on South Sudan
United Nations, United States, Mar 8 - The United States on Wednesday circulated a draft UN Security Council resolution that threatens to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan and to take "all appropriate measures" against those blocking peace efforts.The
Ivorian migrant mourns ‘four lost years’ on road to Europe
Briançon, France, Mar 7 - For many migrants arriving in Europe, it's difficult to talk about the toll taken by the journey. But Ibrahim Soumahoro is unusually frank: the four years spent getting to France have been "lost years". "I wouldn't make this
Graft, deprivation sharpen Angola’s malaria outbreak
Luanda, Angola, Mar 7 - Heavy rains, filthy conditions, medicine shortages and endemic corruption have combined to make a lethal malarial cocktail for Angola.Since the start of the year more than 300,000 cases of the disease have been reported across
Sierra Leone votes: little that glitters for gold miners
MAGBURAKA, Sierra Leone, Mar 6 - Down a dirt road that slopes off a bridge, hundreds of men and women waist-deep in the river sift through gravel, separating specks of gold from the sludge. It may be the eve of a general election in Sierra Leone, but
DR Congo survivors recount nightmare of ethnic massacre
Bunia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Mar 6 - The assailants were methodical. They came in waves. First came the ones who killed. Then came the ones who torched homes. And finally, the ones who looted anything of value. Ahead of them, terrorised villagers
Uganda president fires police chief, security minister
KAMPALA, Uganda, Mar 5 - Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has fired controversial police chief Kale Kayihura as well as the country's security minister, a statement said Sunday. Kayihura, a serving general, was once regarded as the most powerful military