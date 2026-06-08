Ruto urges Belgian investors to shift to value addition and manufacturing in Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 8 — President William Ruto has called on European investors to invest in value addition and manufacturing in Africa rather than exporting raw materials for processing abroad.

The President urged Belgian investors to establish industries in Kenya, process minerals locally using clean energy, and help build resilient supply chains that serve Europe and the world.

He noted that Europe’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism is reshaping global manufacturing and creating new opportunities for countries with access to clean energy.

President Ruto explained that products manufactured in Kenya using clean geothermal energy enter Europe with a lower carbon cost while also benefiting from duty-free access under the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

“I say to Belgian manufacturers: Do not buy Africa’s raw materials to add value elsewhere. Come and build with us. Process Kenya’s minerals in Kenya and Africa, on clean power, and help Europe secure the supply chains it needs. Make it in Kenya. Make it in Africa. Make it clean. Sell it in Europe and to the world,” he said.

The President spoke during the Kenya-Belgium Business Roundtable in Brussels, Belgium, on Monday when he presided over the launch of the Kenya-Benelux Chamber of Commerce.

The Chamber will serve as a permanent bridge connecting Kenyan enterprises with the markets, investors and innovators of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

He challenged members of the Chamber and investors from the Benelux region to double the number of companies operating in Kenya and help increase bilateral trade between Kenya and Belgium from about $335 million in 2024 to $1 billion by 2030.

“I challenge everyone in this room, and every firm that will join the Chamber, to two goals: Double the number of Benelux companies operating in Kenya and help deliver that $1 billion in trade by 2030,” he said.

To achieve this target, the President identified four priority areas for cooperation: Agribusiness and agro-processing; ports, logistics and cold-chain infrastructure; technology and the digital economy; and clean energy and the circular economy.

In agribusiness and agro-processing, President Ruto noted that Kenya grows close to 40 per cent of Europe’s cut flowers, is the world’s largest exporter of black tea and a leading exporter of avocados.

He pointed out that the next phase of cooperation should focus on value addition in avocados, macadamia, horticulture and processed foods.

On ports, logistics and cold-chain infrastructure, he proposed a sister-port partnership between the Port of Antwerp-Bruges and the Kenya Ports Authority to strengthen reefer handling and pre-cooling systems, reduce post-harvest losses and enhance competitiveness.

In technology and the digital economy, the President said Kenya and Belgium can leverage the world-leading semi-conductor ecosystem and Kenya’s young, digitally skilled workforce to establish a Konza-Leuven Silicon Bridge for chip-design skills. He also welcomed partnerships in cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

On clean energy and the circular economy, President Ruto highlighted Kenya’s renewable energy advantage, noting that more than 90 per cent of electricity comes from renewable sources, with geothermal power accounting for nearly 40 per cent of generation.

The President described Kenya as the gateway to Africa, saying investors who set base in the country gain access to a vast continental market through the African Continental Free Trade Area.

He said an investment in Kenya reaches 1.4 billion people in a market worth $3.4 trillion.

The President added that the combined preferential market access through the East African Community (EAC), COMESA, the European Union and the United Kingdom exceeds $70 trillion.

President Ruto further noted that Kenya is the only EAC Member State to have ratified the EU-Kenya EPA, which grants every Kenyan product permanent duty-free and quota-free access to the European Union market.

“That is certainty an investor can build a factory on,” he said, adding that Belgium, home to the European institutions and the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, provides a strategic gateway to the European market.

Notably, since the signing of the EPA at State House in 2023, our exports to the EU have grown by 20%.

The President said Kenya is ready for deeper economic cooperation with Belgium, noting that the country is East Africa’s largest economy and valued at $147 billion.

He said foreign direct investment surpassed $3 billion for the first time in 2025, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange delivered one of Africa’s strongest returns and remains fully open to foreign investors, with unrestricted repatriation of capital and profits.

“We have structured roughly $40 billion of infrastructure projects for public-private participation. A One-Stop Investment Centre is operational, permits will be fully digitised by year-end, exported services are zero-rated for VAT, and restrictive local-equity requirements are gone,” he said.

The President explained that Kenya’s youthful population of 55 million people, with a median age of about 20 years, 85 per cent financial inclusion, annual mobile money flows exceeding $300 billion and fibre-optic connectivity in all parts of the country make Kenya an attractive destination for global investors.

At the same time, the President held talks with European Commission Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen.

During the meeting, he welcomed €102 million (KSh 15.3 billion) in new investments under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership to accelerate digital transformation, expand connectivity and create opportunities for our youth and businesses.

“We also welcome €37 million (KSh5.55 billion) in EU support for the Blue Raman submarine cable’s Africa extension connecting Djibouti, Somalia, Kenya and Tanzania, which will strengthen connectivity, lower bandwidth costs and reinforce Kenya’s position as a leading regional digital hub,” he added.

The two leaders reviewed the implementation of the EU-Kenya EPA under which Kenya’s exports to the European Union have grown by more than 20 per cent since its entry into force, creating jobs and expanding opportunities for our farmers and manufacturers.

They also welcomed progress under the EU-Kenya Digital Partnership, particularly on the Digital Dialogue and the Data Adequacy process, which will strengthen digital trade, attract investment and enhance Kenya’s position as a leading digital hub and the world’s 11th-ranked Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) destination.

“Our partnership with the European Union continues to unlock investment, drive innovation and advance shared prosperity,” he said.

On their part, the Belgian business community committed to scaling up their investments to meet the $1 billion target.

They pledged to explore the vast opportunities available in Kenya.

Mr Steven Pope of SIEG Trade Solutions told the forum that Kenya offers one of the best investment opportunities for them.

“For those investors out there looking for opportunities, this is a really golden opportunity,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of his company, he said they are keen on exploring the value addition of tea, which he noted will create over 50,000 jobs.

“We are looking at between $180 million and $250 million in terms of additional revenue by 2031,” he said.

Mr Christophe Debrabandere of the Renasci company said they are gearing up to invest a few tens of millions of dollars in Kenya.

Mr Thoralf Gutierrez of Sirona Technologies, a carbon capture and climate technology company, explained that their company needs renewable energy and carbon storage potential, saying Kenya is best placed for their needs.

“We build our machines here (Belgium), but we go to the best places to run our machines,” he said.

Mr Joris Totté of Belgian Investment Company for Developing Countries (BIO) said they have invested in Kenya’s agro-value chain, technology, renewable energy and clean cooking, among others.

“Let us try to double investments in Kenya, Kenyan businesses and in joint ventures between Belgian and Kenyan companies,” he said.